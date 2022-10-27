Save $26 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller at GameStop today

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller continues to be a fantastic choice for enthusiast gamers looking to get the most out of every button click and subtle joystick movement. Right now you can find the Elite Series 2 controller going for $153.95 at GameStop (opens in new tab). We have seen it go a bit lower than this in the past, but more recently it was actually selling at its MSRP at most retailers. GameStop's deal is so good by comparison that just about everyone, including Amazon, has matched it.

This year Microsoft did come out with the Elite Series 2 Core controller, which is meant to be a more budget version in the Elite lineup. That's certainly a possibility if you're looking for an upgrade and can't afford the few extra bucks for the Elite Series 2, but you should also be aware of the differences when you make your decision.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller $180 $153.95 at GameStop (opens in new tab) Whether you want to upgrade from the standard controller or just want to get a new one, this is a chance to save some money. Get a controller with interchangeable thumbsticks and paddles, full customization, a 40-hour battery life, and more.

If you've never upgraded to the Elite Series 2 before, you might not be aware of just how personalized you can make the controller. Everything about it is customizable. It has interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes, and you can decide exactly what you want that hardware to do. You can even do things like adjust the tension on the thumbsticks. Jump into the Xbox Accessories app and find even more in-depth control. Adjust accentuation curve controls to perfect your play and things like that.

The controller also has a strong battery that can last for up to 40 hours, which means it won't give out on you in the middle of a team fight. And the unique charging dock means you'll be ready after letting it charge over night.