Score a galactic bargain: Razer's Xbox Boba Fett controller is a massive 40% off

Razer's Limited Edition Xbox controllers are some of the coolest you can find on the market, as they often sport incredibly unique and creative designs inspired by some of the world's most popular entertainment franchises. For Star Wars fans, one of the best Xbox controllers to get is the Boba Fett-themed controller and charging stand combo that released in December 2021. It's normally $179.99, but for a limited time, you can snatch one for just $109.99 on Amazon — a full $70 lower than the MSRP. That's 40% off, which is a fantastic discount.

The design of the controller and its accompanying charging stand is inspired by Boba Fett's iconic Mandalorian helmet and armor plates, complete with green and red paint, the deep black of Fett's visor, orange accents, a weathered appearance, a number display, the Fett family crest, and the iconic symbol of the mythosaur.

The controller itself has the same functions and features that players have come to expect from Xbox Series X|S controllers, including compatibility with Xbox Series and One consoles along with Windows and Mac devices (via Bluetooth or the Xbox Wireless Adapter), impulse triggers, and textured grips. Razer says you can expect 12 hours of life from its battery, and that it can be fully charged with the included Universal Quick Charging Stand in less than 3 hours.

In our Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand review, we said that it's "a high-quality, well-built package that promises to stand the test of time and look good while doing so." This design has been around for several years at this point, but as the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."