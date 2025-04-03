You know the drill, if you don't have one of these yet, you really should get one while they're cheap(er).

This is your alert that one of the absolute must-have accessories for the Xbox Series X|S is currently discounted to a ridiculously good price. Seagate's 2TB Expansion Card for Xbox is almost down to its lowest ever price right now, slashed to just $199.99 at Amazon.

Expansion Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: was $250 now $199.99 at Amazon The Xbox Series consoles do at least come with up to 2TB of storage now (in the case of the Series X) but even that isn't really enough with the size of some of today's games (looking at you Call of Duty). So adding a storage expansion card is a must, and when they're discounted by this much, it really is a no-brainer. 👉See at: Amazon

It's far from the most glamorous accessory for your Xbox, but it's the one I'd recommend everyone buys first. The size of today's games means that the 512GB Xbox Series S just cannot hack it. Trust me, I know, my son keeps badgering me for one of these cards.

Even the 1TB consoles are starting to struggle. Without my own 1TB Seagate card, I'd probably have about half a dozen games on there, because the likes of Call of Duty and Forza Horizon eat up so much space.

The reason to go for one of these over just using a USB hard drive, which you can still use by the way, is simple. Series X|S optimized games, of which there are now a significant number, can only be played from the internal storage or one of the expansion cards.

A USB hard drive simply isn't fast enough for the optimized games, where the expansion cards are capable of performing at the same level as the internal drive. So when discounts like this are on the table, they're really worth grabbing with both hands.

