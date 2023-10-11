The best TV for Xbox Series X and PS5 is $700 off for Prime Day
One of the best TVs for enjoying Xbox games is also one of the best Prime Day deals.
The Xbox Series X is a powerful gaming console that lets you jump into an almost unlimited number of worlds. But games powered by the console will only look as good as the TV you play them on. Thankfully for anyone looking to get a great gaming experience, the LG C3 is heavily discounted right now.
The LG C3 is the best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X and Series S. It packs in all the bells and whistles you need, including a 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 0.1ms response time, and support for HDR. It also has auto low latency mode (ALLM) to reduce lag and variable refresh rate (VRR) to reduce screen tearing.
As a quick point of clarify about this deal, the LG C3 launched back in May for $2,599.99 for the 65-inch model. It has dipped in price over time, including leveling out around its current price of $1,696.99 at Amazon. The current price is the lowest I've ever seen the LG C3 for, but it has reached this price before.
LG C3 65" 4K OLED:
was $2,499 now $1,696.99 at Amazon
LG packed all the fancy features into the LG C3, including a 4K 120Hz display, 0.1ms response time, and support for variable refresh rate and auto low latency. HDR support helps deliver beautiful gameplay. The TV even supports G-Sync and FreeSync for PC gaming.
✅Great for: Gaming on an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5.
💰Price check: $1,699.99 at Best Buy
All four HDMI ports on the LG C3 are HDMI 2.1, which is important for getting the best gaming experience from an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5.
If 65 inches is too big for your living room or gaming space, there are also discounts on smaller models ranging all the way down to 42 inches. The 42-inch LG C3 is $400 off, bringing its price down to $999.99.
