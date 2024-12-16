The best Xbox games are massive — this Xbox expansion card deal means you pay less than $1 per gigabyte
Save big on the best Xbox storage solution, just in time for the holiday rush and dozens of new games to install.
No one wants to hop on their console and go to download a game, only to be greeted with the message that you don't have enough free storage space. If you want to avoid that conundrum, now is a great time to pick up the 1TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, which is just $130 at Best Buy. That's a hefty discount compared to what the card will normally set you back, and is well worth the asking price.
Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB Expansion Card
Was: $199.99
Now: $129.99 at Best Buy
"When looking for a seamless storage expansion for your Xbox, eliminating the need to manage storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is unbeaten. There's nothing else that compares, with little to fault, beyond the high asking price. " — former editor Matt Brown
✅Perfect for: Having space to install more games without completely demolishing your wallet.
❌Avoid if: You are fine with frequently uninstalling games when new titles arrive.
Storage capacity: 1TB. Launch date: 2020.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $129.99 at Amazon
🤩Alternative deal: $199 for Seagate Expansion Card 2TB at Amazon
Grab a storage card and install some big games
There's a bunch of big Xbox games to play over the holidays, with titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl launching across the platform in the past couple of months. With all of those great games comes an increasingly high amount of storage space needed to keep them installed.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle weighs in at just over 130GB, while STALKER 2 takes up 160GB! Call of Duty is a little more complicated, as the franchise now uses one dedicated launcher with different components that can be installed separately, but you're still talking about another 100GB (at minimum) being taken up.
No matter the Xbox Series X|S console you have, you'll be limited on space, and picking up this Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a great way to give yourself some breathing room instead of having to uninstall a game you'd rather keep around. Normally, the 1TB version of this card might set you back $170 or so, but it's on sale for just $130 again, which means it's at a price where I can heartily recommend it.
If you need even more space than what the 1TB card can provide, then there is a 2TB version, with WD_Black finally offering a matching card as well. Keep in mind, more space means a higher cost, and even on sale, you can expect the 2TB version to set you back a good $200 or more. Whether or not that's worth the extra cost is up to you.
One way or another, you will need a card eventually. I'm repeating myself on this topic, but it bears repeating, and that's only going to be even more true as more games are set to launch across 2025 and beyond.
Will tariffs raise prices on Xbox consoles and accessories?
It is possible that the U.S. will start putting tariffs on foreign goods starting in 2025. Nothing is certain right now, but if this happens, you can absolutely expect the price of electronics to skyrocket, and that includes Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Something that only costs you $500 right now could cost $700 in a year. If you want to make big electronics purchases in the next several months, like grabbing an Xbox Series X or Seagate Expansion Card, I'd suggest doing it right now.
