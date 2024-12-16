The best Xbox games are massive — this Xbox expansion card deal means you pay less than $1 per gigabyte

This card is one of the most important accessories you can grab for your new Xbox.

No one wants to hop on their console and go to download a game, only to be greeted with the message that you don't have enough free storage space. If you want to avoid that conundrum, now is a great time to pick up the 1TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, which is just $130 at Best Buy. That's a hefty discount compared to what the card will normally set you back, and is well worth the asking price.

Grab a storage card and install some big games

Games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle take up a good chunk of storage space. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

There's a bunch of big Xbox games to play over the holidays, with titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl launching across the platform in the past couple of months. With all of those great games comes an increasingly high amount of storage space needed to keep them installed.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle weighs in at just over 130GB, while STALKER 2 takes up 160GB! Call of Duty is a little more complicated, as the franchise now uses one dedicated launcher with different components that can be installed separately, but you're still talking about another 100GB (at minimum) being taken up.

No matter the Xbox Series X|S console you have, you'll be limited on space, and picking up this Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a great way to give yourself some breathing room instead of having to uninstall a game you'd rather keep around. Normally, the 1TB version of this card might set you back $170 or so, but it's on sale for just $130 again, which means it's at a price where I can heartily recommend it.

If you need even more space than what the 1TB card can provide, then there is a 2TB version, with WD_Black finally offering a matching card as well. Keep in mind, more space means a higher cost, and even on sale, you can expect the 2TB version to set you back a good $200 or more. Whether or not that's worth the extra cost is up to you.

One way or another, you will need a card eventually. I'm repeating myself on this topic, but it bears repeating, and that's only going to be even more true as more games are set to launch across 2025 and beyond.