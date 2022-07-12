The Razer Quick Charging Stand for Xbox is an unbeatable value at $28 for Prime Day

For Prime Day 2022, you can pick up the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox for only $28 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a $12 discount, slicing 30% off the accessory's retail price of $40. You can even grab one of the special-edition charging stands for $35, taking advantage of that same 30% discount.

The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox is undoubtedly a premium accessory that boasts a top-of-the-line design and feature set. Its only downside has historically been its equally premium price tag, a con that is mitigated and then some with this unbeatable Prime Day deal.

Unbeatable value for a premium charging stand

With the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox, you'll be able to charge your Xbox Wireless Controller in style and with haste. This sleek charging stand perfectly matches the design and colorways of the official Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller, and also boasts compatibility with Xbox One and Xbox Design Lab controllers. Class-leading battery endurance, impeccable build quality, and a convenient design ensure you're never left out of the game with a dead battery, and that your controller can be proudly displayed when you're logged off.

If this charging stand has any major disadvantage, it's that its high price compared to more budget-friendly options may deter some buyers, especially since Razer's offering only displays and charges one controller at a time. A 30% discount comfortably brings the Razer Quick Charging Stand down to the same price range as even its most value-driven competitors, giving players little reason not to pull the trigger on this exceptional charging stand.

