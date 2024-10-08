The Xbox Series X|S storage expansion everyone needs is finally on sale again
If you don't have a Seagate Expansion Card for your Xbox Series X|S console, it's time to change that thanks to this discount.
"I like reinstalling this game because it got new DLC, but first, I need to enjoy uninstalling a game I was still playing," is something that I will never, ever, ever say.
If, like me, you want to avoid saying that, then you'll need to have an Expansion Card SSD for your Xbox Series X|S console. Amazon Big Deal Days (it's Amazon Prime Day again, we all know it) brings discounts across a variety of gaming accessories, including the must-have Seagate Expansion Cards. Right now, you can grab a Seagate Expansion Card 1TB for Xbox Series X|S for just $130, meaning it's $20 off the usual price.
Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S | was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
An expansion card provides more storage on your Xbox Series X|S console, perfectly matching the internal ultra-fast SSD and providing consistent performance. With another 1TB of space, you can store more upcoming games.
✅Perfect for: If you need more space for your big games on Xbox.
❌Avoid if: You enjoy uninstalling games to make room for new titles.
🔎Our experience: Seagate Expansion Card review
💰Price check: $150 at Best Buy
More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals
We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now.
You need an Expansion Card for your Xbox. Here's why.
If you've got an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, you need an Expansion Card. It's really that simple. Microsoft opted for this method in order to ensure consistent performance across games, as the card's technology is identical to the SSD inside each Xbox Series X|S console.
With only 1TB of storage in an Xbox Series X or black Xbox Series S — you're limited to a mere 512GB in white launch Xbox Series S model — you're going to run out of space if you play more than one or two new games a year. Games are unfortunately continuing to get bigger and bigger, with titles like Starfield taking up over 100GB of space.
At $20 off the usual price, getting another 1TB of space for $130 is something you need to do if you haven't already. As a heads-up, you'll sometimes see retailers say that these cards are already on sale at $150 or $160, with claims that the model in question is discounted by $40 or $50 but here's an important tip: They haven't been more expensive than that for months. While it's true that the 1TB card was once $200 at retail, those days are over. This is an actual sale that's worthy of your attention.
Now, let me be even more blunt: This isn't the best storage deal I've ever seen. That honor remains with the 2TB version of the Seagate Expansion Card, which was briefly available for just $230 earlier this year, making it $115 per each additional 1TB of space. Because I haven't seen that deal show up again, this is the next best offer, and one that will benefit the majority of Xbox players.
The number of games on the way is only continuing to ramp up. We now know that Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed, Playground Games' Fable, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Compulsion Games' South of Midnight are all slated to arrive at some point in 2025, and that's just Xbox first-party titles.
Once you have your storage woes sorted, it's also worth subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (if you aren't already), as this will give you access to every Xbox first-party game from Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, and Xbox Game Studios when they arrive
If you don't have an Xbox console yet, then I highly recommend taking advantage of an anti-Prime Day deal happening right now, allowing you to snag an Xbox Series X at $50 off.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.