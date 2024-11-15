This Early Black Friday Xbox gift card deal saves an extra 10% off the sale — but hurry, it’s ending soon!
Amazon has 10% off Xbox gift cards for a limited time meaning you can squeeze more savings from the sales
Keen-eyed gamers looking for savings will have probably already spotted that Xbox has kicked off its Black Friday sales early, and is offering a slew of discounts on games and hardware right now. If you're looking to squeeze even more savings, I have a trick that can get you an extra 10% off by doubling up the discount with this Amazon deal, which is giving 10% off on gift cards. You'll need to go fast though, as it ends in just a couple of hours.
Xbox Gift Card $10-$100 with 10% off at Amazon
Using this deal, you can get a $10 gift card for $9, or $100 for $90, so effectively free money to spend at Xbox and Microsoft store, who are currently running a bunch of great Black Friday deals.
💰Price check: $10 at Best Buy
✅Great for: Saving more money directly through Xbox and Microsoft.
❌Don't buy if: You want to buy games and accessories from other stores.
How to redeem my Xbox gift card
The code is delivered instantly via email, so there’s no need to wait for a physical card in the mail. Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it for yourself, redeeming it is quick and easy. Simply visit https://redeem.microsoft.com/ and sign in with your Microsoft Account (the same one you use for Xbox Live). Enter your code, and your account balance will update with the credit ready to use. When making a purchase on the Microsoft or Xbox stores, don’t forget to select your gift card balance as the payment option at checkout.
Spend your gift card in the Black Friday sales that are running right now at Xbox
Maximize the value of your gift card by exploring the Xbox store's Black Friday sales and stacking the savings. If you need ideas for new games, check out our list of the best Xbox Games. Already drowning in your backlog? Beyond games, the Xbox store also offers accessories from top brands like Razer, SteelSeries, and Corsair which will no doubt be discounted nearer the big day. You can get the credit now and keep it towards one of the best Xbox headsets. Not a gamer? No problem—apply the discount to Surface laptops, an Office 365 subscription, or even as a thoughtful holiday gift for someone else.
No matter how you use it, act quickly—this deal won’t last long!
