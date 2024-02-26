This Seagate Storage Expansion Card deal brings the 'unbeaten' accessory to an unbeatable price

If you were on the fence about buying a Seagate Storage Expansion Card for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, Amazon may have just made your decision easier. The card was already on sale last week, but it's price has now dropped even further. You can now buy the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for $125.99, which is its best price ever. The 2TB model is also on sale for $249.99 but that's not quite the lowest price ever as it was briefly $229.99 last holiday period.

Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (1TB)| $125.99 at Amazon This accessory is the most seamless way to expand the storage of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It delivers the same peak speeds as the built-in storage of the console and is a plug-and-play device. Right now, it's discounted to its lowest price ever.

Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (2TB)| was $359.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The 2TB version of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card has all the benefits of its more affordable sibling, but it has double the storage. It's also on sale right now, though it's not quite its lowest price ever.



Expanding Xbox Series X|S storage

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a seamless solution for expanding the storage of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When the Xbox Series S first launched, it only came with 512GB of storage. While there is now a 1TB Carbon Black version of the Xbox Series S, the original model with only 512GB is still sold. In fact, that version with less storage is the most affordable way to get an Xbox Series S, so some people opt to get the console for the lowest price they can and then expand storage later (see deal below).

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is easy to use. You just plug the card into the back of your console and the storage of your machine expands. It's fast as well, delivering speeds ultra fast speeds similar to the built-in storage of the console. That means load times are reduced and performance should feel the same whether a game is stored on your console or the expansion card.

The main drawback of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is its price. The 1TB model launched at $219.99 and the 2TB version had an eyewatering $399.99 price tag at launch. Prices have dropped steadily with a few dramatic dips for the holidays. The 1TB model is now down to its lowest price ever, making it a great time to expand your console's storage.

Our Seagate Storage Expansion Card review concluded by saying, "when looking for a seamless storage expansion for your Xbox, eliminating the need to manage storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is unbeaten. There's nothing else that compares, with little to fault, beyond the high asking price. Here's hoping that drops a few years down the line."

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is still unbeaten when it comes to seamless storage expansion, but it no longer costs almost as much as a new console.

Other Xbox deals

The discount above is hardly the only Xbox deal worth looking at right now. At the moment you can save big on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you're a new subscriber or your subscription is expired. You can also get the aforementioned Xbox Series S with 512GB of storage and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as part of a bundle.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) | was $18.99 now $3.49 at CDKeys(-81%) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality video games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, with online multiplayer access on Xbox. You can also stream many of those games to any device with Xbox Cloud Gaming, play a ton of EA's best games through EA Play, and enjoy exclusive perks, in-game DLC, and discounts. Charge up your account and take advantage of this deal.