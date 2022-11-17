This Xbox Series S Black Friday deal is the best price we've seen so far

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means Black Friday deals are already trickling through. While the major shopping event isn't until next week, some deals are already live. Right now, you can purchase an Xbox Series S for $250 through Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen so far. It usually costs $300.

The Xbox Series S is a next-gen console from Microsoft. It targets 1080p and 1440- gaming at 60 frames per second. It has a compact design that makes it easier to fit on a shelf or in a TV stand. The specific model that's on sale or Black Friday has 512GB of storage. It also comes in a holiday box to celebrate the season.

The Xbox Series S is the most affordable way to enter the next generation of console gaming. With that low price comes the fact that the console does not have a disc drive. That means all of your games need to be digital purchases and that you can't play DVDs or Blu-rays on the device.

If you want a more powerful console, you can go with the Xbox Series X, but that's more for hardcore gamers. The naming of the Xbox consoles can be a bit confusing, especially if you're not a gamer and are trying to get someone a gift. Our guide comparing the Xbox Series X vs Series S can help you make sure you order the right console.