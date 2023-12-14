This Xbox Series X and Verizon Fios bundle makes me want to move. Get super fast internet, a free Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card

The best gaming deal of the holidays just got better. You can get an Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for free when you sign up for a Verizon Fios 1Gig plan or 5G. The Verizon $100 gift card deal expires December 21, 2023, so act fast to get all parts of this deal.

Verizon Fios 1Gig + Xbox Series X + $200 Amazon gift card + $100 Verizon gift card |from $64.99 per month at Verizon (Fios) | from $45 per month at Verizon (5G) If you haven't picked up an Xbox Series X yet, or you need a second one for a family member, this deal is unbeatable. The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console on the market and it looks great in any entertainment center. Right now, you can get the Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for signing up for Verizon Fios 1 Gig internet.

✅Perfect for: Anybody looking to jump into the Xbox ecosystem and experience the best value in gaming in Xbox Game Pass and also wants to have some fast and reliable 1 Gig internet. ❌Avoid if: You don't have Verizon Fios in your region. 💰Price check: $349.99 at Walmart 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review: The Xbox Series X is proving its worth

🔥Related deals🔥

Verizon had similar deals before, but they were for the Xbox Series S. I believe this is the first time that Verizon is giving away $300 in gift cards and an Xbox Series X. Now, you can get an Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card when you sign up for Verizon Fios or 5G.

To get the Xbox Series X for free and the other perks, you must sign up for a 1 Gig Verizon Fios plan, which costs $64.99 monthly. That plan gets you download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. Verizon has a five-year price guarantee on the plan as well. That's one year longer than the standard price guarantee.

The 1 Gig plan comes with a router and a Wi-Fi extender to ensure your entire home has connectivity. The included router supports Wi-Fi 6E.

If you prefer to have a 5G connection or that's the better plan in your area, you can also get an Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for free when you sign up for a Verizon 5G Home Plus plan, which costs $45 per month. That plan also has a five-year price guarantee.

The Xbox Series X is a great console and is the most powerful console on the market, so getting one for free is a great bonus. I recommend pairing the Xbox Series X with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to hundreds of games, game streaming, and online console multiplayer.