This Xbox Series X and Verizon Fios bundle makes me want to move. Get super fast internet, a free Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card
This deal is even better than the one Verizon offered on Cyber Monday.
The best gaming deal of the holidays just got better. You can get an Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for free when you sign up for a Verizon Fios 1Gig plan or 5G. The Verizon $100 gift card deal expires December 21, 2023, so act fast to get all parts of this deal.
Verizon Fios 1Gig + Xbox Series X + $200 Amazon gift card + $100 Verizon gift card |from $64.99 per month at Verizon (Fios) | from $45 per month at Verizon (5G)
If you haven't picked up an Xbox Series X yet, or you need a second one for a family member, this deal is unbeatable. The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console on the market and it looks great in any entertainment center.
Right now, you can get the Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for signing up for Verizon Fios 1 Gig internet.
✅Perfect for: Anybody looking to jump into the Xbox ecosystem and experience the best value in gaming in Xbox Game Pass and also wants to have some fast and reliable 1 Gig internet.
❌Avoid if: You don't have Verizon Fios in your region.
💰Price check: $349.99 at Walmart
🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review: The Xbox Series X is proving its worth
🔥Related deals🔥
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate |
$49.99$31.69 at CDKeys (3-months)
- Xbox Gift Card |
$25$22.50 at Target ($25) | $50$45 at Target ($50) | $100$90 at Target ($100)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition |
$99.99$14.99 at Microsoft (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) w/ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition |
$79.99$7.99 at Microsoft (Xbox Series X|S) w/ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition |
$89.99$49.49 at Microsoft (Xbox Series X|S)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition |
$99.99$49.99 at Microsoft (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One)
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition |
$99.99$49.99 at Microsoft (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One)
Verizon had similar deals before, but they were for the Xbox Series S. I believe this is the first time that Verizon is giving away $300 in gift cards and an Xbox Series X. Now, you can get an Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card when you sign up for Verizon Fios or 5G.
To get the Xbox Series X for free and the other perks, you must sign up for a 1 Gig Verizon Fios plan, which costs $64.99 monthly. That plan gets you download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. Verizon has a five-year price guarantee on the plan as well. That's one year longer than the standard price guarantee.
The 1 Gig plan comes with a router and a Wi-Fi extender to ensure your entire home has connectivity. The included router supports Wi-Fi 6E.
If you prefer to have a 5G connection or that's the better plan in your area, you can also get an Xbox Series X, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for free when you sign up for a Verizon 5G Home Plus plan, which costs $45 per month. That plan also has a five-year price guarantee.
The Xbox Series X is a great console and is the most powerful console on the market, so getting one for free is a great bonus. I recommend pairing the Xbox Series X with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to hundreds of games, game streaming, and online console multiplayer.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
- Colton StradlingContributor