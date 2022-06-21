Total War: Three Kingdoms, Far Cry 5, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Several new games are being added to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

The highlights include strategy title Total War: Three Kingdoms and sandbox shooter Far Cry 5.

Numerous additions to Xbox Game Pass were revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Just because the season of big reveals has mostly wrapped up doesn't mean there isn't anything to look forward to.

On Tuesday, Microsoft shared (opens in new tab) details on several more games headed to Xbox Game Pass. For the remainder of the month and the beginning of July, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to Naraka: Bladepoint and Far Cry 5, as well as the previously-mentioned Shadowrun Trilogy.

Meanwhile, PC Game Pass subscribers have a new strategy game to play, with the addition of Sega and Creative Assembly's Total War: Three Kingdoms. This comes after Total War: Warhammer 3 was previously added to the service when it launched back in February.

All of this is in addition to the numerous games shown to be coming to Xbox Game Pass at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. In addition to a first-party lineup, some of the titles coming over the next year include titles like the popular survival game Valheim.

Here's all the different games already available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming:

Shadowrun Trilogy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - June 21

The Shadowrun Trilogy comprises 3 cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades.

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) - June 21

Total War: Three Kingdoms is the first in the multi award-winning strategy series to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Combining a gripping turn-based campaign game of empire-building, statecraft and conquest with stunning real-time battles, Total War: Three Kingdoms redefines the series in an age of heroes and legends.

FIFA 22 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - June 23

FIFA 22 is coming soon to The Play List with EA Play, so PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can experience fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode. Plus, score monthly recurring rewards like Ultimate Team Stadium Sets, Seasonal XP Boosts, and more.

Naraka: Bladepoint (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - June 23

Naraka: Bladepoint is an up to 60-player mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities – inspired by the legends of the Far East.

Far Cry 5 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 1

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, the land of the free and brave, but also the home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

Touch Controls

Microsoft also shared that touch controls with Xbox Cloud Gaming have been added to the following games:

Broken Age

Bugsnax

Chinatown Detective Agency

Kraken Academy!!

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Last Kids on Earth

Leaving June 30

Finally, the following handful of games are exiting Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month: