Xbox and IGN have teamed up for an ID@Xbox Digital Showcase

What you need to know

ID@Xbox is the program to help bring independent games to the Xbox platform.

Xbox and IGN are partnering together to bring an ID@Xbox Showcase to all IGN platforms.

The showcase will feature trailers, announcements, and gameplay from an array of indie developers and publishers.

ID@Xbox's Summer Game Demo Fest will also kick off with the showcase.

The ID@Xbox Showcase will air live on July 11 at 10am PT/1pm ET.

If you thought we were done with game showcases for the summer, you were wrong. Xbox has announced that fans of indie games can look forward to an ID@Xbox Showcase in partnership with IGN airing digitally on July 11 at 10am PT/1pm ET. The showcase is expected to show off an array of trailers, announcements and gameplay from ID@Xbox partners.

ID@Xbox is Microsoft's program to help support independent game developers and publishers to bring their games to the Xbox platform. While not every game that takes the ID@Xbox route ends up on Game Pass, many do and it is reasonable to expect that at least some of the titles we will see at the IGN x ID@Xbox Showcase will be Game Pass reveals, as well.

The showcase will not just be another trailer-fest, however. ID@Xbox will also kick off Summer Games Demo Fest where players can have the opportunity to download playable demos of the games from the showcase to your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console. The Summer Games Demo Fest will last from July 11 until July 17.

Where to watch

The ID@Xbox Showcase will go live on all of IGN's digital platforms on July 11 at 10am PT/1pm ET.