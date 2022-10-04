A Plague: Tale: Requiem, Chivalry 2, Scorn, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

What you need to know

Several new games are being added to Xbox Game Pass for the month of October 2022.

Some of these games, like A Plague Tale: Requiem and Scorn, were previously announced as heading to the service at launch.

There's also some new games such as Chivalry 2.

As we head into the holiday period, a few more games are being added to Microsoft's mainline gaming subscription service.

As shared on Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), a few titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022, including previously-announced games like A Plague Tale: Requiem and Scorn. The former is a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, and tells the story of siblings Amicia and Hugo as they once again struggle to survive against hordes of rats and nefarious human pursuers.

Meanwhile, Scorn is something of a weirder game, a first-person Giger-inspired title that's heavy on exploration and puzzles. Notably, both games are current-generation exclusive, meaning they're built for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and high-end PCs.

Another highlight is Medieval multiplayer title Chivalry 2, which allows players to take part in massive field and siege battles across fictional lands.

Here's the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of October 2022:

Chivalry 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - October 4

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer, first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. You’ll be thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Charge into battle on horseback and claim glory with your blade!

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) - October 6

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S. In Medieval Dynasty, you take on the role of a young man who has fled from war and wants to take his fate into his own hands. From being alone, inexperienced, and poor, you will develop into a master of many skills, a leader of your community, and the founder of a prosperous dynasty which is meant to last and prosper for generations to come.

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) - October 6

A five-part game series set in the same universe as Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series. Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. Experience events, meet people and visit locations that foreshadow the story of Deputy Sheriff Rick Grimes.

The Walking Dead: Season 2 (PC) - October 6

The Walking Dead: Season Two continues the story of Clementine, a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse. Left to fend for herself, she has been forced to learn how to survive in a world gone mad. Meet new survivors, explore new locations, and make gruesome decisions in this five-part game series of choice and consequence.

Costume Quest (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - October 11

Rediscover Halloween in this imaginative RPG from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. Explore the monster-filled neighborhood of Auburn Pines, Autumn Haven Mall, and Fall Valley Carnival. Collect magical costumes with superpowers, unique weapons, and special items as you hunt down quests. Level-up your heroic warrior and battle the evil overlords in this epic adventure to save Halloween!

Eville (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Betray your friends – and lie your way to victory. In the multiplayer social deduction game Eville you find yourself in a village riddled by a series of murders. Some say it might have been you – or was it? Convince others you’re not a murderer to stay alive!

Dyson Sphere Program (PC) - October 13

Build the most efficient intergalactic factory in space simulation strategy game Dyson Sphere Program! Harness the power of stars, collect resources, plan and design production lines, and develop your interstellar factory from a small space workshop to a galaxy-wide industrial empire.

Scorn (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world.” Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - October 18

In this direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.

Leaving October 15

As usual, a few titles are leaving the service at the halfway point for this month, meaning that if anyone wants to play them, they'll need to hurry, or buy them right now at a discounted price. Here's the list of games leaving:

Bloodroots

Echo Generation

Into The Pit

Ring of Pain

Sable

The Good Life