You only have a few hours left to claim your free games on Amazon Prime — including this controversial title

Suicide Squad may have been the most controversial title so far this year for a myriad of reasons, but now you can see what you think without spending a penny if you're an Amazon Prime Member. Today, you can claim Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider for free. Here's how:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | was $69.99 now FREE with Amazon Prime Gaming



Get ready to dive into the chaotic world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League! Join Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark as they take on their most dangerous mission yet: eliminating the Justice League. Claim your FREE copy along with Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider through Amazon Prime Gaming

How to claim your FREE games

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Head to Amazon Prime Gaming and you'll see Suicide Squad, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Chivalry 2 available at the top. You only have a few hours left to claim these. Other games available, but until August, are:



- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords,

- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and

- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Click 'Claim' on the game you want, then 'Get Game' You'll be prompted to link your Epic Games account. Once linked, you'll be able to play the game for free anytime through your Epic Games account but you only have a few hours left to claim.

The Amazon Prime Gaming section (formerly known as Twitch Prime) is incredibly generous. I've already taken advantage of many offers, such as getting Fallout 76 for free, and regular Diablo 4 goodies like free cosmetics and tier skips.Even if you're not interested in playing any of the free games available, it's worth logging in while you still have time to claim your codes. You can add Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to your backlog.

Is it worth playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

(Image credit: xbox)

I haven't personally played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but despite its controversies, I believe any game is worth trying if it's free. The player count is currently very low which is concerning for a live-service game. You can play solo, with AI controlling your squad members, focusing on the main story and single-player missions. I'll definitely be claiming the code.



Offering the game for free might give it a new lease on life, though fans are unhappy about the delay to Season 2, which was announced just days before the scheduled start on July 11. However, the new season starts on June 25th and introduces a new playable character, map, and episodes. It might be worth grabbing your copy on Prime Day and waiting for the new season, as many players will likely return to the servers then.



Even if you're not interested in Suicide Squad, there are plenty of other free games to claim. For example, you only have until the end of Prime Day sales to claim Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

When does Prime Day end?

Prime Day 2024 runs between July 16 and 17 and is due to end at 11:59 PM PT. If you're on the East Coast, it technically ends on July 18 at 3 AM ET.