Huge Newegg Black Friday CPU cooler deals: Save up to a whopping 36% on AIO and fans!

Newegg has released a massive collection of Black Friday CPU cooler deals now we've finally reached the big day. After a week of early access, the savings on these CPU coolers are perfect for keeping your processor temperatures under control during extreme performance and gaming without smashing your budget.

Stock won't last forever at these prices, so check our picks of the best air coolers, all-in-one liquid variants, and individual case fans before the end of Cyber Monday. One of the most reliable storefronts for PC components, these Newegg CPU cooler deals fit perfectly with our live roundup of Black Friday deals for desktop PCs, components, and upgrade parts, so keep your eyes glued to Windows Central for more bargains over the weekend.

Black Friday CPU AIO cooler deals

Immediately going all-out on the gamer RGB aesthetic, the gorgeous Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix has a 360mm radiator loaded with 3x RGB PWM fans and an LED screen on its pump head. Discounted by 17% for a $50 saving at Newegg, this phenomenal AIO cooler can display vital diagnostics information or animated cat GIFs, whatever you prefer.

Upload images and videos to the pump head 2.1" IPS screen with the fantastic Corsair iCUE desktop software, alongside intricate fan and lighting control via the iCUE commander core. When your PC is relaxing with everyday tasks, the H150i can enter a zero-RPM mode to stop the fans altogether. Supports AMD AM4, Intel LGA 1200, and LGA 1700.

(opens in new tab) Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD $289.99 $239.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Keep your CPU cool and look even cooler while you do it with the 2.1" IPS screen built into the H150i pump head on this RGB AIO beauty.

ASUS offers a little more subtlety with the ROG Strix LC II AIO cooler keeping its RGB lighting on the NCVM-coated pump head. The 240mm radiator holds 2x standard PWM fans connected with reinforced tubing for extra durability and a dark, sleek finish. Discounted by 20% for a $30 saving at Newegg, it's ideal for compact cases.

The LC II complements any surrounding ASUS ROG Strix components with engraved lettering on the radiator and glowing glyphs on each fan. The Aura Sync-compatible pump head illuminates the ROG logo in any color you choose, matching any other RGB lighting controlled by the same software. Supports LGA1700 and 1200, among others from Intel, plus AMD AM4/TR4.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix LC II 240 $149.99 $119.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Featuring a 240mm radiator with 2x fine-tuned ASUS PWM fans, the ROG Strix LC II AIO keeps your CPU effortlessly cool.

MSI heads back in the RGB direction but with a sub-$100 price point, down by 13% with a modest $15 saving. Readily supporting LGA 1700 out of the box, the MAG Core Liquid 240R V2 features, unsurprisingly, a 240mm radiator with 2x PWM fans. The iconic MSI dragon logo illuminates with RGB and even rotates to match the orientation of your PC. Neat!

Designed to reduce noise and promote heat dissipation, this compact cooler is ideal for a mid-size case and can comfortably accommodate AMD CPUs with its bundled mounts. If you want RGB AIO cooling without breaking the bank and can't spare the case space for anything bigger, this is the best option during Newegg's Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) MSI MAG Core Liquid 240R V2 $109.99 $94.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The RGB-enabled MAG Core is an all-in-one liquid cooler suitable for cases with fewer spaces for case fans, thanks to its compact 240mm radiator.

For those who can spare the space, the Thermaltake TH360 is an AIO cooler with a 360mm radiator in the budget range. Down by 23% for a $30 saving during the Newegg Black Friday sale, this vibrant beauty features a triplet of 120mm RGB PWM fans and an illuminated pump head housing a copper base plate for proper heat conductivity.

Considering its size, the TH360 isn't tricky to set up and syncs well with motherboard RGB software like ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome. Boards with a 5V addressable RGB header will allow you to control the light show and its smart fan controller handles RPM for efficient cooling.

(opens in new tab) Thermaltake TH360 ARGB $129.99 $99.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Go nuts on RGB without breaking the bank with the Thermaltake TH360, compatible with LED-controlling software from multiple motherboard manufacturers.

Black Friday CPU air cooler deals

For traditional air-cooling, you don't need to miss out on fancy RGB. The Hyper 212 RGB from Cooler Master is 33% off for a $20 saving at Newegg, making it an absolute steal at a touch under $40. Consistently a highly recommended cooler at Windows Central for various CPU and motherboard combinations, it's compatible with LGA1151, AM4, and plenty of others.

The SF120R RGB fan keeps the air flowing through the sleek anodized gun-metal housing with an optional push-pull configuration for total control. Cooler Master even throws in an LED controller to customize the RGB devices even without a compatible motherboard or software, so you'll never be without rainbow colors and a cool CPU.

(opens in new tab) Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB $59.99 $39.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) A 120mm RGB fan spins at 650-2000 RPM to keep your processor air-cooled at maximum efficiency and style.

If you're not an RGB fan, you can save a little more cash on the otherwise identical Cooler Master Hyper 212 black edition, down by an extra $5 for Black Friday. Just as efficient as its colorful cousin, it's designed for proper heat dissipation and noise reduction with its nickel-plated fins.

Its direct-contact heat pipes work with a Silencio FP120 fan that still supports the optional push-pull configuration. Comes with a universal bracket with compatibility for multiple motherboard and CPU combinations for a stress-free installation.

(opens in new tab) Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black $54.99 $34.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Just like its vibrant counterpart, the standard Hyper 212 features a 120mm fan running between 650-2000 RPM for a subtle approach to air cooling.

A touch more expensive due to its behemoth size, the Scythe Mugen 5 Rev. C is a monstrous CPU air cooler with a massive heatsink. 6x heat pipes combine with a copper base plate for proper heat dissipation and temperature management, ideal for fans of processor overclocking.

The 120mm Kaze Flex II fan keeps things quiet, running at 300-1500 RPM (PWM) with the option to clip on a second fan for even more aggressive cooling. It's one of the taller options, leaving space to access your RAM, but you'll need plenty of clearance in your PC case otherwise. A massive saving on a similarly sizeable air cooler.

(opens in new tab) Scythe Mugen 5 Rev. C $69.99 $56.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Compatible with LGA 170, this beefy air cooler features a Kaze Flex II 120 fan spinning up to 1500 RPM with a giant heatsink for controlled temperatures.

Black Friday case fan bargains

Last but not least, a couple of fantastic Newegg Black Friday deals on PC case fans, including a triple-pack of the vibrant Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB Elite. They're still a little early since they won't officially dispatch until the beginning of December, but these 120mm fans feature 8 addressable RGB LEDs each, perfect to finish off that hyperactive rainbow aesthetic for your gaming PC.

(opens in new tab) Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB ELITE $79.99 $59.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) These low-noise, high-performance RGB 120mm fans from Corsair are capable of running as fast as 1,500 RPM and as quiet as 18 dBA.

Not to be mistaken for standard fans, these Corsair alternatives still display all the colors of the rainbow with diffused RGB illumination. At $10 off, the 22% saving on this triple-pack of 120mm fans is more affordable than its individually-lit RGB Elite variant. A great way to save money and still enjoy colorful case fans.

(opens in new tab) Corsair AF120 LED $44.99 $34.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Spinning up to a maximum of 1,400 RPM with low-noise, these 120mm fans are perfect for PC cases or liquid CPU cooler radiators.

Building a modern gaming PC can tempt you into the world of overclocking, pushing your processor and its companion components to their limits for extra performance. High-tech motherboards have onboard tools to handle power management, but you'll still need to keep temperatures under control.

Newegg's CPU cooler deals (opens in new tab) are a fantastic way to beef up your rig with ice-cold readings, whether using a traditional air cooler or an all-in-one liquid solution. If an all-new gaming PC is on the cards, check our roundups of the best deals on Black Friday gaming monitors and affordable graphics cards made even cheaper with deals on the NVIDIA RTX 3060.