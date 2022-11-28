The BEST Cyber Monday GPU deals: Save up to $440 on a PC graphics card

While the actual price of most items tends to match up with the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), this is almost never the case with graphics cards. Even though the Great GPU Shortage of 2020 (and 2021) is over, the inflated prices of that era have, unfortunately, stuck around. Whether you're buying an older card or a cutting-edge one like the RTX 4080 or 4090, you'll often have to deal with price tags that are hundreds or even thousands of dollars higher than what NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel list as the MSRP for their GPUs.

Because of this, trying to find a good deal on a card is more important than ever. Thankfully, Cyber Monday is here, and that means plenty of fantastic Cyber Monday PC deals — including discounts on GPUs. We've been combing through major retailers to find all the best GPU deals available during the sales event, and we're rounding them all up here for easy browsing. Further down the page, you'll also find some helpful tips that will help you figure out which type of GPU is right for you.

5 best Cyber Monday GPU deals

Cyber Monday GPU deals: Premium and 4K gaming

These are the best deals on premium GPUs capable of achieving good performance at 4K resolution with high settings. Note that they're also great for pushing incredibly high frame rates at 1440p on ultra settings, provided your monitor has a high refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Yeston RTX 3080 | $1,099 $769 at Newegg (opens in new tab) This is a pretty crazy 30% discount on NVIDIA's RTX 3080, though you'll have to wait a few days until it actually ships. Also, the anime-style theming of this particular 3080 won't be for everyone, although we have to admit that the sakura petal design for the fan blades is pretty awesome.

(opens in new tab) XFX SPEEDSTER AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT | $949.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) AMD's high-end Radeon RX 6950 XT is on sale for just $800, which is quite a price drop from the usual $950 asking price. It falls between the RTX 3080 and 3090 in terms of raw performance, although you miss out on mature NVIDIA features like DLSS and better ray tracing support.

(opens in new tab) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FE | $1,599.99 $1,449.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) It's incredibly difficult to find good deals on mighty GPUs like the RTX 3090 Ti, but NVIDIA's own Founder's Edition variant of the card is on sale for $150 off. It's the best GPU for 4K gaming aside from the new 4080 and 4090 that you can get your hands on right now, so it's worth considering.

Cyber Monday GPU deals: Mid-range and 1440p gaming

Here's a look at the top deals we've found for mid-range GPUs aimed at 1440p gamers. While these won't provide you with the horsepower needed to push 4K, you will be able to enjoy a smooth 1440p gaming experience with good frame rates at high (or even max) settings. They're also much more affordable than premium options, making them a great option for most people.

(opens in new tab) Yeston Radeon RX 6800 XT | $1,099 $659 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Yeston is at it again with another anime-style card discounted down to a great price, this time by a whopping 40%. The RX 6800 XT falls just short of the RTX 3080's capabilities, but its considerably lower price makes it a very attractive card for high-end 1440p gaming.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo | $749.99 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ZOTAC's RTX 3070 Ti is another excellent GPU on sale. Its price has fallen by a full 20% for Cyber Monday, and while the RX 6800 XT has it beat in raw power, the availability of DLSS and better ray tracing performance makes the 3070 Ti a versatile and well-rounded alternative.

(opens in new tab) PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT | $399.99 $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) AMD's RX 6700 XT is already a great value 1440p card at full price, but for Cyber Monday it's a cool 10% off. It's not quite as capable as the RTX 3070 Ti, but for well under $400, it offers plenty of bang for your buck.

Cyber Monday GPU deals: Budget and 1080p gaming

Last but not least are these nice deals on budget-tier cards ideal for a great 1080p experience. While they're already pretty affordable as far as GPUs go, these discounts make them even less expensive.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super | $289.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The GTA 1660 Super may be pretty old at this point, but that doesn't take away from its value as a great budget GPU for 60 FPS 1080p gaming. It's normally available for around $300, but thanks to Cyber Monday it's on sale for a huge 31% off.

(opens in new tab) PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6600 | $259.99 $209.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A strong alternative to the 1660 Super is the Radeon RX 6600, which is typically a little pricier but also delivers slightly better performance overall. This one is 19% off, and is one of the least expensive budget GPUs available for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) MSI GeForce RTX 3060 | $369.99 $335.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The RTX 3060 is often considered the king of the 1080p performance class, giving gamers the horsepower they need to push for high frame rates with max settings. This one is 9% off right now, and though it is a single-fan card, cooling won't be an issue at this power level. As a bonus, this will make it easy to fit into very small cases.

How to choose the best GPU for you

An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda | Windows Central)

If you're unsure about which GPU would be best for the PC you're building or upgrading, the best way to pick something is to decide based on the resolution and refresh rate of your monitor. If you have a 4K monitor, you'll want to go with one of the premium GPUs like an RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Ti, or AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT. With these cards, you'll be able to play at 4K with 60 FPS or more at high settings. These cards are also a great choice for 1440p monitors with very high refresh rates, as well as ultrawide displays.

If you're using a 1440p panel with a refresh rate between 60 and 120Hz, you'll be best served by a mid-range card like an RTX 3070 Ti, Radeon RX 6700 XT, or a Radeon RX 6800 XT. These GPUs are considerably more affordable than elite cards, yet still deliver excellent overall performance.

Finally, go with a budget GPU if you play at 1080p. The GTX 1660 Super, Radeon RX 6600, and RTX 3060 are all fantastic choices, and regardless of which one you choose, you can expect high FPS at high settings. The 3060 is ideal for 100+ FPS at this resolution, while the 1660 Super and RX 6600 are best for hitting a 60 FPS target.

If you're wondering whether or not you should go with NVIDIA or AMD, both have their strengths and weaknesses. NVIDIA's RTX GPUs generally have much better performance when using ray tracing and also give you the ability to use DLSS upscaling for improved stability and higher frame rates, while AMD's cards can sometimes offer better raw performance and are occasionally less expensive. Eventually Intel's new Arc graphics cards are expected to shake up the market with their highly competitive prices, but since Intel's drivers haven't matured yet, we hesitate to recommend them.

