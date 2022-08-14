The NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro has dropped to $170 so you can binge in 4K

You can get the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro media streaming device for just $169.99 today at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a price match though because you can also find this sale going on at Best Buy,. The Pro version of the SHIELD doesn't go on sale very often, and this price is as good as it gets. We've only seen it drop this low once before.

The Pro version is designed so you can watch everything in the highest resolution possible. This is the top of the crop for NVIDIA SHIELD devices, and that means the best tech that can fit in there. The Tegra X1+ processor includes next-generation AI upscaling so even just regular HD content can be viewed in 4K.

Some of the other features include two USB 3.0 ports, which you can use to upgrade the storage or connect USB peripherals like gaming controllers or even use them to run emulators if that's your thing. There is a Plex Media Server built in as well, and we love us some Plex. Watch all your content in one place, even if it didn't originate here.

With support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, you'll have the best image quality and audio immersion possible. The SHIELD Pro also comes with 3GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Gigabit Ethernet if you want to get a wired connection for playing games.

Plus, with Android TV built in you can binge all your favorite shows from all your favorite apps. Get access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, and pretty much any other streaming service you might have. You can also use NVIDIA GeForce Now to play games from the cloud.

Control the whole thing with your voice using Google Assistant. That includes controlling the rest of your smart home or even getting a camera feed right on your TV with a simple voice command.