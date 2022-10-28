You can get up to $750 off the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC at Dell today

Dell is a company that is not afraid of posting big deals. The Dell store regularly rotates out different sales on different models of laptops and tablets and all sorts of accessories. Today's deal, however, is much bigger than that direct discounts we normally see. It's especially great if you're looking for a powerful prebuilt gaming PC.

You can get the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop for a low price of just $1,199.99 through Dell (opens in new tab). That's a $750 discount from the PC's regular price. Insane. We've actually seen a couple of different configurations drop this low, but many of them have already sold out. Since Alienware is a Dell brand, you aren't going to find this deal anywhere else either.

The Aurora R13 is a powerful machine that won't let you down. It has a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12700F processor that could reach speeds up to 5.00GHz on Turbo. It also has 16GB DDR5 4400MHz RAM that can be upgraded up to 128GB eventually if you want and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech for super fast read and write speeds. Add in an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card for high-end gaming, too.

It even comes with its own mouse and keyboard. So really all you need is a monitor to start gaming right out of the box. You can add one on if you want to upgrade there, too, which you might have to do considering this computer is capable of playing games at a really high refresh rate and resolution that your current monitor may not be capable of.

If this deal is still beyond your budget, we do have other recommendations in our gaming PC deals roundup, so be sure to keep an eye on that as well.