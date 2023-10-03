DEAL: Save $100 on the best AMD Radeon GPU that money can buy

While the global chip shortages that began in 2020 have made it incredibly tough to buy graphics cards at their MSRPs in recent years, the market finally started to recover in 2022. Improvements have continued throughout 2023, too, to the point where some GPUs have even been sold at sizable discounts instead of the exorbitant markups DIY PC builders are used to grumbling about. One such card is Sapphire's version of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which is currently available for just $899.99 on Newegg instead of its regular $999.99 price thanks to the combo of a deal and a promo code.

In total, you're saving a full 10% here, which is quite a sweet deal when you consider that this is literally the most powerful AMD GPU available on the market right now. That's $100 you can put towards other components like one of the best CPUs or the best RAM, or use to buy some of the best PC games instead.

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX is positioned as the flagship SKU in the manufacturer's Radeon RX 7000 series, built on its RDNA 3 architecture. With a whopping 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, a 384-bit memory interface, 6144 stream processors, and a boost clock of up to 2525 MHz, it's an excellent GPU for high-performance 4K gaming. In most scenarios, it outperforms the NVIDIA RTX 4080 it competes directly with despite having an MSRP that's $200 lower.

This advantage is lost when ray tracing is switched on, as Team Green's DLSS technology is better at counteracting its impact on performance than AMD's widely-available FSR 2 is (FSR 3 is starting to roll out for select games). Unlike many past AMD GPUs, though, the 7900 XTX still offers a ray traced gaming experience that's more than playable.

Notably, Sapphire's variant of the card has a boxy overall design with triple-fan cooling and a dark gray colorway with accents of crimson. The backplate has a decorative thick red line going across it that looks like a heartbeat monitor, which is fitting considering the "Pulse" in the official name of this particular model.

Ultimately, if you've had your eye on the 7900 XTX and have been waiting for a good price drop, now is the time to buy. It's the lowest price we've ever seen the card go for, and a deal like this hasn't been available since one we wrote about in July. Just make sure you apply Newegg's promo code or else you won't get the full discount.