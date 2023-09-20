GPU deal: Save big on AMD's RX 6800 and get Starfield for free

Thanks to a combination of a rise in GPU demand and crippling silicon shortages, it's been difficult for DIY PC builders to get their hands on a new graphics card in recent years. Thankfully, though, things finally started recovering in 2022, and now that stock has built up once again, it's much, much easier to purchase a GPU in 2023. If you're in the market for a mid-range one, one of the best available is AMD's RX Radeon 6800 — and right now, MSI's version of the card is on sale for an awesome $70 discount. On top of that, the Premium Edition of Bethesda's new sci-fi epic Starfield is included with the purchase, giving the deal even more value.

MSI AMD Radeon RX 6800 + Starfield Premium Edition | $469.99 $399.99 at Newegg The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is one of the top GPUs on the market for folks looking to have a quality 1440p gaming experience, and right now, this one is $70 off — and it comes with the Premium Edition of Starfield, too!

The sale brings the GPU's regular $470 price down to $400, which is a sweet 14% discount. That may not sound like a lot, but for a graphics card, it's an excellent deal — especially when the $100 Starfield Premium Edition is included, and for a card that's as great as the RX 6800 is.

Since it's release alongside the rest of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 GPUs towards the end of 2020, the Radeon RX 6800 has stood tall as one of the top cards for high-end 1440p gaming and is even capable of pushing into 4K territory. It outperforms NVIDIA's similarly positioned RTX 3070 in most cases thanks to its 16GB of VRAM, and while it's normally a bit more expensive than Team Green's card, this deal knocks it down to the same price point. The more powerful RTX 3080 does surpass the RX 6800, though it's also extremely difficult to find for a good price right now.

Note that this MSI variant of the RX 6800 features triple-fan cooling and accents of RGB lighting, along with the manufacturer's draconic iconography on the card's edge and backplate.

In our review of the AMD Radeon RX 6800, we confidently contended that it's a "top GPU option for anyone who wants a high-end QHD gaming experience with the ability to dive into 4K." Nearly a full three years later, we still believe it's one of the best GPUs, though the one major caveat is that ray tracing performance falls well short of what you'll get with NVIDIA's GPUs. If you're okay with that, though, you won't be disappointed with what this Big Navi card brings to the table.