HP laptops are up to $500 off at Best Buy — Handpicked premium and budget OmniBook AI PCs starting at $549

Deals
By published

Best Buy's HP laptop deals undercut even the official site, but they won't last forever.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) on a desk in tent mode.
You can save $500 on the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 at Best Buy right now. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)
Jump to:

HP's laptops are some of the best on the market today, especially if you're shopping in the new OmniBook category containing powerful and premium AI PCs.

While HP offers a range of laptops to fit different budgets, the truly premium hardware generally costs more than most consumers are willing to spend. That's remedied with Best Buy's limited-time sales event focusing on HP PCs.

I've pulled the four best HP laptop deals based on our testing and reviews, as well as discount pricing, but I urge you to have a look at the full list of HP deals at Best Buy for more options.

HP laptops on sale at Best Buy: Quick links

Top HP laptop deal at Best Buy

Editor&#039;s Choice award from Windows Central

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 received a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award in our in-depth review. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is the successor to HP's awesome Spectre x360. It's a convertible PC with premium design and features, including a gorgeous 14-inch OLED touch display with a crisp 2.8K resolution.

The keyboard and haptic touchpad are outstanding, the quad speakers pump out quality audio, and the 9MP webcam provides a detailed picture and includes an IR sensor for Windows Hello.

Intel's Core Ultra 7 256V CPU is on board, providing strong performance for your average workload. The integrated Arc GPU can also handle light gaming without issue.

👉 Related: Best Windows Laptops in 2025

As for battery life, I'll let Windows Central's Zachary Boddy's OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review speak for itself:

"Generating a Windows Battery Report returned some of the most consistently excellent endurance I've enjoyed in a recent Windows laptop, with me regularly getting over 9 hours of actual usage on a single charge without turning down features, display brightness, or performance."

This is the biggest discount currently offered on HP laptops at Best Buy, and it's also the PC I recommend to most people.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14"
Save 31% ($500)
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14": was $1,599.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

"If you're looking for the best and aren't concerned with how much it costs to obtain it, the OmniBook Ultra Flip deserves to be on your shortlist. That's especially true if you actively value the 2-in-1 form factor, as there are few laptops that are this versatile without compromising on performance, features, or the traditional clamshell experience."

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, touch, 500 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 47 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅

👉 See at: BestBuy.com

💰 Price check: $1,599.99 at HP

Read more
View Deal

More great HP laptop deals at Best Buy

Fret not if the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 isn't quite right for you. I picked three other options with a mix of different prices and CPUs.

HP OmniBook 5 14"
Save 21% ($150)
HP OmniBook 5 14": was $699.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

"The OmniBook 5 14 is in the running for the most affordable Copilot+ PC we've seen so far, but it doesn't quite take the cake on the entire category. It'll inevitably be discounted, though, making it an even better deal."

Windows Central hands-on

Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), OLED, touch, 300 nits, 60Hz. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42). GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x-8448 (soldered). Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅

👉 See at: BestBuy.com

💰 Price check: $549.99 at HP

Read more
View Deal
HP OmniBook X Flip 14"
Save 33% ($350)
HP OmniBook X Flip 14": was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

"The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (2025) isn't an exciting laptop, but it does tick a lot of boxes for a capable and reliable mid-range 2-in-1 PC. I ended up liking the boring design more than I expected and was impressed by the performance, but the keyboard feels like a downgrade, and the battery can't keep up with the longest-lasting laptops on the market. All my criticisms are softened by frequent discounts, though."

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, IPS, 400 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350. GPU: AMD Radeon 860M (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 24GB LPDDR5x-7500 (soldered). Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅

👉 See at: BestBuy.com

💰 Price check: $749.99 at HP (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD👎)

Read more
View Deal
HP OmniBook X 17"
Save 28% ($450)
HP OmniBook X 17": was $1,599.99 now $1,149.99 at Best Buy

"The 17-inch OmniBook X features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, potent integrated Arc 140V graphics, and plenty of RAM and storage. It's a great option for those who need extra screen real estate afforded by the 17.3-inch display."

Display: 17.3 inches, 1920x1080, IPS, 400 nits, touch. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 288V. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 48 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 (soldered). Storage: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅

👉 See at: BestBuy.com

💰 Price check: $799.99 at HP (Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD👎)

Read more
View Deal

Click to follow Windows Central on Google News

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

See more Hardware Deals
Cale Hunt
Cale Hunt
Contributor

Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than nine years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.