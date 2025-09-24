You can save $500 on the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 at Best Buy right now.

HP's laptops are some of the best on the market today, especially if you're shopping in the new OmniBook category containing powerful and premium AI PCs.

While HP offers a range of laptops to fit different budgets, the truly premium hardware generally costs more than most consumers are willing to spend. That's remedied with Best Buy's limited-time sales event focusing on HP PCs.

I've pulled the four best HP laptop deals based on our testing and reviews, as well as discount pricing, but I urge you to have a look at the full list of HP deals at Best Buy for more options.

Top HP laptop deal at Best Buy

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 received a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award in our in-depth review. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is the successor to HP's awesome Spectre x360. It's a convertible PC with premium design and features, including a gorgeous 14-inch OLED touch display with a crisp 2.8K resolution.

The keyboard and haptic touchpad are outstanding, the quad speakers pump out quality audio, and the 9MP webcam provides a detailed picture and includes an IR sensor for Windows Hello.

Intel's Core Ultra 7 256V CPU is on board, providing strong performance for your average workload. The integrated Arc GPU can also handle light gaming without issue.

As for battery life, I'll let Windows Central's Zachary Boddy's OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review speak for itself:

"Generating a Windows Battery Report returned some of the most consistently excellent endurance I've enjoyed in a recent Windows laptop, with me regularly getting over 9 hours of actual usage on a single charge without turning down features, display brightness, or performance."

This is the biggest discount currently offered on HP laptops at Best Buy, and it's also the PC I recommend to most people.

More great HP laptop deals at Best Buy

Fret not if the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 isn't quite right for you. I picked three other options with a mix of different prices and CPUs.

