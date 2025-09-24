HP's laptops are some of the best on the market today, especially if you're shopping in the new OmniBook category containing powerful and premium AI PCs.
While HP offers a range of laptops to fit different budgets, the truly premium hardware generally costs more than most consumers are willing to spend. That's remedied with Best Buy's limited-time sales event focusing on HP PCs.
I've pulled the four best HP laptop deals based on our testing and reviews, as well as discount pricing, but I urge you to have a look at the full list of HP deals at Best Buy for more options.
HP laptops on sale at Best Buy: Quick links
- Up to $500 off HP laptops at Best Buy for a limited time
- HP OmniBook 5 14":
Was $699.99Now $549.99 at Best Buy
- HP OmniBook X Flip 14":
Was $1,049.99Now $699.99 at Best Buy
- HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14":
Was $1,599.99Now $1,099.99 at Best Buy
- HP OmniBook X 17":
Was $1,599.99Now $1,149.99 at Best Buy
Top HP laptop deal at Best Buy
The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is the successor to HP's awesome Spectre x360. It's a convertible PC with premium design and features, including a gorgeous 14-inch OLED touch display with a crisp 2.8K resolution.
The keyboard and haptic touchpad are outstanding, the quad speakers pump out quality audio, and the 9MP webcam provides a detailed picture and includes an IR sensor for Windows Hello.
Intel's Core Ultra 7 256V CPU is on board, providing strong performance for your average workload. The integrated Arc GPU can also handle light gaming without issue.
👉 Related: Best Windows Laptops in 2025
As for battery life, I'll let Windows Central's Zachary Boddy's OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review speak for itself:
"Generating a Windows Battery Report returned some of the most consistently excellent endurance I've enjoyed in a recent Windows laptop, with me regularly getting over 9 hours of actual usage on a single charge without turning down features, display brightness, or performance."
This is the biggest discount currently offered on HP laptops at Best Buy, and it's also the PC I recommend to most people.
"If you're looking for the best and aren't concerned with how much it costs to obtain it, the OmniBook Ultra Flip deserves to be on your shortlist. That's especially true if you actively value the 2-in-1 form factor, as there are few laptops that are this versatile without compromising on performance, features, or the traditional clamshell experience."
Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, touch, 500 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 47 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $1,599.99 at HP
More great HP laptop deals at Best Buy
Fret not if the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 isn't quite right for you. I picked three other options with a mix of different prices and CPUs.
"The OmniBook 5 14 is in the running for the most affordable Copilot+ PC we've seen so far, but it doesn't quite take the cake on the entire category. It'll inevitably be discounted, though, making it an even better deal."
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), OLED, touch, 300 nits, 60Hz. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42). GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x-8448 (soldered). Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $549.99 at HP
"The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (2025) isn't an exciting laptop, but it does tick a lot of boxes for a capable and reliable mid-range 2-in-1 PC. I ended up liking the boring design more than I expected and was impressed by the performance, but the keyboard feels like a downgrade, and the battery can't keep up with the longest-lasting laptops on the market. All my criticisms are softened by frequent discounts, though."
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, IPS, 400 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350. GPU: AMD Radeon 860M (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 24GB LPDDR5x-7500 (soldered). Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $749.99 at HP (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD👎)
"The 17-inch OmniBook X features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, potent integrated Arc 140V graphics, and plenty of RAM and storage. It's a great option for those who need extra screen real estate afforded by the 17.3-inch display."
Display: 17.3 inches, 1920x1080, IPS, 400 nits, touch. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 288V. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 48 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 (soldered). Storage: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $799.99 at HP (Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD👎)
Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than nine years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.