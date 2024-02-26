The best 2-in-1 Windows laptop I've ever reviewed is already $400 off with an OLED display and enough power even for gaming

For several weeks now, I've been testing what very well may be my favorite Windows laptop I have ever used. I'm talking about the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024), of course, and my personal recommended configuration is already on sale for just $1,229.99 at Best Buy. That's a $400 price cut on one of the newest and hottest premium 2-in-1 ultrabooks on the market, which earns a full and unreserved recommendation even at full price. With this discount, the Spectre x360 14 is a shoo-in for the best Windows laptop for most people.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) w/ Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD | was $1,629.99 now $1,229.99 at Best Buy This is an incredibly well-balanced premium Windows laptop that doesn't miss on any front. It's very well built, the display is magnificent, the keyboard and touchpad are best-in-class, and the performance is incredible without sacrificing battery life. Right now, it's also a really good deal. Also see: HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen for $76.99 $54.49 at HP

Not just my favorite 2-in-1 — one of my favorite laptops, period

The HP Spectre x360 14 is so versatile, with all the power and efficiency it needs to keep up with you. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) has surprised me at every turn with its versatility, responsiveness, endurance, and quality. If you go down the list of what makes a great laptop, HP has done it all. This is a premium 2-in-1 Windows ultrabook that more than goes toe-to-toe with the best from Dell and Lenovo; if I was in the market for a new personal laptop right now, this is the device that I would choose.

The Spectre x360 14 certainly isn't an affordable laptop, though, and that's where this sale comes in. You can save a considerable $400 on the model I'd honestly recommend to most people, which combines the brilliance of HP's hardware with brand new internals from Intel. Yes, the HP Spectre x360 14 is one of the first premium laptops on the market utilizing Intel Core Ultra, and it feels like a match made in the heavens.

You're getting an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (rocking 16 cores and 22 threads) alongside the new Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of lightning fast LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB of equally speedy PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD storage. That's all wrapped in a beautifully curved aluminum chassis and a vibrant, smooth, and bright OLED display. I've been using this laptop for weeks and have tested it thoroughly (although my model comes with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage), and can attest to just how fast the Spectre x360 14 is.

Whether you're turning it on, logging in using the Windows Hello facial recognition or fingerprint sensor, opening apps, multitasking, editing photos, even playing games — this laptop is always responsive, able to effortlessly keep up while remaining cool and quiet. The performance I squeezed out of this Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset astounded me, and when I needed to step away from the charger I was regularly and consistently able to achieve over 7 hours of constant usage without sacrificing features.

Graphical performance is impressive, too, besting even the highest-end ASUS ROG Ally. To put it into context, I was able to get a stable 80-100 frames-per-second (FPS) in Counter-Strike 2 on Medium settings. The dynamic 120Hz OLED display with a 0.2ms response time made competitive gaming not only possible, but genuinely fun. The entire time, I could barely hear the cooling fans quietly spinning in the background.

It's a very thin and light ultrabook that's easy to carry around, but the performance under the hood is nothing to laugh at. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

In the name of candor, my HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review is actually in the process of being edited before it's published on Windows Central. I couldn't wait to write up this deal, though, so I'll give you a sneak peek: "The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) gets everything right, with a focus on comfort, responsiveness, and efficiency. You'll never get tired of using it, you'll never have to wait for it to catch up, and you'll never have to stress about leaving the house without your charger."

I gave HP's latest and greatest laptop a glowing review, praising the new and improved Intel Core Ultra foundation, the premium design, the keyboard and touchpad (especially the keyboard and touchpad), and how everything from the webcam to the speakers was good enough that'd I'd never need any other device to complete my setup if I at least had this laptop.

Right now, the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is just $1,229.99 at Best Buy for what I believe is the most balanced configuration, and I absolutely endorse taking advantage of this sale. If you'd like to add HP's smart stylus (which can magnetically attach to the side of the laptop), that's also on sale for $54.49 at HP.