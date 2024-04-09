A mix of AI-enhanced Acer gaming laptops packed with the latest Intel and AMD processors are headed our way

What you need to know

Acer has announced four gaming laptops for 2024, including the all-new Predator Helios Neo 14.

The Nitro 14 and Nitro 16 are available with AMD's Ryzen 8040-series CPUs with NPU for enhanced AI performance.

The Predator Helios Neo 14 includes Intel Core Ultra H-series CPUs, and there's also an Intel-powered Nitro 16 with 14th Gen Intel Core HX-series chips.

The laptops are expected to launch in May 2024, with prices starting at $1,300.

Acer has revealed four new gaming laptops across its Nitro and Predator Helios Neo lineups, with an expected launch in May 2024.

The announcement includes the all-new Predator Helios Neo 14, a compact gaming laptop meant to complement its larger 16- and 18-inch Helios Neo siblings revealed earlier this year. Acer's Predator Helios Neo 14 comes with Intel's Core Ultra H-series CPUs, bringing local AI capabilities thanks to its built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

New AMD-powered Nitro 14 and 16 models were also announced, featuring AMD's Ryzen 8040-series CPUs with 16 TOPS NPU performance and NVIDIA RTX Laptop GPUs. On the Intel side, there's also a Nitro 16 complete with 14th Gen Intel Core HX-series CPUs and up to a NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

Prices are expected to start at $1,300 for the AMD-based Acer Nitro 14 (AN14-41), climbing up to $1,800 to start for the Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51).

Acer's new AMD-powered Nitro gaming laptops

Acer's Nitro 14 (AN14-41) and Nitro 16 (AN16-43) are each powered by AMD's Ryzen 8040-series CPUs, which bring an "XDNA" NPU to help boost AI-based tasks. Along with NVIDIA RTX GPUs with their own RTX AI abilities and Copilot keys included on the keyboard, the laptops meet the AI PC requirements set by Microsoft.

The Nitro 14 is a more compact option available with up to a Ryzen 7 8845HS chip, as well as an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with DLSS 3.5. You can add up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM (which is soldered to the board, preventing DIY upgrades), as well as up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It all runs on a 76Wh battery.

There are two 14.5-inch displays available to configure. The more affordable option has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution with 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color, 120Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus to help intelligently balance performance and battery.

If FHD+ doesn't offer enough pixels, there's also a 2560x1600 (QHD+) option with otherwise similar specs. It's unclear exactly how these models will be configurable, but it's safe to assume that the QHD+ screen option will be reserved for the RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

Here's a closer look at the specs available in the new AMD-based Nitro 14 and Nitro 16 models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Nitro 14 (AN14-41) Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-43) CPU AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, Ryzen 7 8845HS AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, Ryzen 7 8845HS, Ryzen 9 8945HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 4050, RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 4050, RTX 4060 Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x (soldered) Up to 32GB DDR5 (upgradeable) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 14.5 inches, IPS, 100% sRGB, 120Hz, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 2560x1600 (QHD+), NVIDIA Advanced Optimus 16 inches, IPS, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 2560x1600 (QHD+), NVIDIA Adanced Optimus Battery 76Wh 76Wh

The Nitro 16 (AN16-43) is a larger sibling offering up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU with Ryzen AI. Despite the beefier CPU, Acer limits the GPU to the same Nvidia RTX 3050, RTX 4050, and RTX 4060 Laptop options as in the Nitro 14.

The system's DDR5 RAM should be upgradeable after purchase, and you can get up to 32GB of memory from the factory. As for storage, Acer is offering up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Like the 14-inch model, the Nitro 16 is equipped with a 76Wh battery.

There are three available displays from which you can choose when the laptops launch. The most affordable is an FHD+ model with 100% sRGB and 165Hz refresh rate. It notably lacks NVIDIA Advanced Optimus capabilities, which are available in the other screen options (in FHD+ and QHD+ with otherwise similar specs).

The Acer Nitro 14 (AN14-41) is expected to launch in North America in May, with a starting price of about $1,300. It will hit the EMEA market in June, with a starting price of about €1,200.

The Nitro 16 (AN16-43) is expected to launch in North America in May with a starting price of about $1,400. There's no listed information about an EMEA launch.

Acer's new Intel-powered Predator Helios Neo and Nitro gaming laptops

New to the Acer gaming laptop family is the Predator Helios Neo 14. It's designed to come in as a more portable alternative to its larger Helios Neo 16 and 18 siblings, offering a modern and sleek design with a display that's set forward on the main chassis. I love the current trend of manufacturers offering 14-inch gaming laptops, especially now that performance-balancing capabilities have gotten so good even in much more compact builds.

The laptop is powered by Intel's Core Ultra H-series CPUs, with up to a Core Ultra 9 185H chip. All options include an NPU for better performance in AI tasks, with about 10 TOPS set aside for the NPU alone.

Intel's CPUs are paired with your choice of a NVIDIA RTX 4050, RTX 4060, or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and the systems are available with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM (soldered) and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

Acer offers three different displays, including FHD+, QHD+, and 3072x1920 (3K) resolutions. The FHD+ and QHD+ options have a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 3K model goes up to 165Hz. All screens have 100% sRGB color and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus capabilities.

While the other new laptops mentioned here have a 720p camera, the Helios Neo 14 bumps that up to 1080p for a better picture.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51) Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-73) CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125, Ultra 7 155H, Ultra 9 185H Intel Core i7-14400HX, Core i7-14650HX, Core i7-14700HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060, RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 4050, RTX 4060 Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x (soldered) Up to 32GB DDR5 (upgradeable) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 14.5 inches, IPS, 100% sRGB, 1920x1200 (120Hz), 2560x1600 (120Hz), 3072x1920 (165Hz), NVIDIA Advanced Optimus 16 inches, IPS, 100% sRGB, 165Hz, 1920x1200, 2560x1600, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus Battery 76Wh 76Wh

Acer also refreshed its Intel-based Nitro 16, bringing 14th Gen Intel Core i7 HX-series CPUs and up to a NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. These chips don't have an NPU, but the GPUs offer NVIDIA's RTX AI platform that can boost ray tracing and DLSS performance, as well as offer better performance in tons of AI-powered apps.

The laptops otherwise come with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradeable after purchase) and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

Three 16-inch displays are listed as available in the new Intel-based Nitro 16. Two FHD+ models differ only in the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus capabilities, otherwise offering a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color. A QHD+ display with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color will be the go-to upgrade for those with deeper pockets.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51) is expected to launch in North America in May, with prices starting at about $1,800. It is also expected to launch in the EMEA market in June, starting at about €1,999.

The Intel-powered Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-73) is expected to launch in North America in May, with prices starting at about $1,400. It will also come to the EMEA market in June, where it's expected to start at €1,599.

The AI PC difference

The real definition of an "AI PC" still hasn't been completely nailed down, but at least Microsoft has laid out its requirements for laptops to receive the name. According to Microsoft, a laptop must have a CPU, GPU, and NPU, as well as Copilot inside and a Copilot key on the keyboard.

Three of Acer's new laptops unveiled here meet that criteria, with only the Intel-based Nitro 16 (AN16-73) not shipping with a CPU that includes an NPU. All four laptops do include a dedicated Copilot key.

For gamers who want a new Nitro 16 with an NPU, there's always the AMD-based model with Ryzen AI. What I foresee making more of a difference for average gamers is NVIDIA's RTX AI platform afforded by the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU in the Intel-based Nitro 16.

Aside from gaming performance, Acer is also leveraging AI to help with its Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice tech, which help optimize your camera and microphones.

One thing I don't think that Acer needs more of on its laptops is pre-installed apps, and thankfully its new Experience Zone will be included in the PredatorSense software that already comes loaded. It's intended to pull in all of these laptops' AI functions for quick control from one spot, which should no doubt help users more easily discover what AI can do on their system.