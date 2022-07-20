The best student laptop deals for July 2022

I know, I know. You're in the middle of summer and you've put the previous semester far behind you, but the next one is coming up faster than you think. You could just ignore it until the week before, but why not prepare for it now so you don't have to sweat it? At the very least, look into getting a new laptop if you need one. That's the sort of big ticket item you don't want to be impulse buying. Spend your money wisely, and check out these price drops we've already rounded up for you. Not only do you get a powerful machine, but you'll end up spending far less before heading back to school.

The great part is there are truly some fantastic Windows laptop deals out there, even now in late July after all the big sales events have come and gone. We search all the major retailers, too, and try to roundup any deal worth considering. You'll find all the best brands like Microsoft, Samsung, Asus, Dell, and the other major names. You'll be able to shop where you want with deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and those manufacturers' own online stores. We want you to find the best bang for your buck, so we'll be looking for great variety, great prices, and an abundance of features designed to help you be at your best.

Today's best student laptop deals:

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook L203MA laptop $220 $205 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The VivoBook has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 in S mode. It also has an 11.6-inch display and a USB-C port among other ways to connect. The machine comes with one year of Microsoft Office 365.

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition $260 $134.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished laptop. It includes an Intel Celeron 1.1GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage that can be expanded with an SD card. It uses integrated graphics and comes with Wi-Fi 5 plus multiple USB ports including USB-C. Comes loaded with Windows 10 Home in S Mode and a full version of Minecraft.

(opens in new tab) HP Stream 14-inch laptop $260 $197 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode. This laptop even includes a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal so you can get some work done and be more productive.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $450 $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab) With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor, 128GB SSD for storage, and 4GB RAM. It has a built-in webcam,. HDMI, and Windows 10 S for the operating system.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop $600 $549.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Get yourself a nice, simple laptop down to a super low price. The specifications include an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe, and integrated Intel graphics. The 14-inch screen includes 1080p pixel resolution.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $700 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Our review gave the Surface Laptop Go 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it one of The Best laptops. It comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte U4 laptop $949 $599.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) This is a pretty great deal from Newegg considering the laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's pretty loaded and should be quite fast for you.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop $800 $649.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Probably the least expensive way to treat yourself to a beautiful OLED display you're going to find. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This would be a great machine if you want to watch media on the go.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga $1,040 $675.35 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) This new Lenovo laptop includes the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and integrated graphics. It has a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel and full touchscreen support.

(opens in new tab) New G15 gaming laptop $939 $783.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 solid state drive. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Other features include Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C among other ports.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $1,000 $869.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Not only is this down to a low price, and a great laptop for productivity, it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card so it can be used for gaming in your spare time. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and even has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift X Creator laptop $1,040 $924.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get a bunch more done with this laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Wi-Fi 6, and even works with Amazon Alexa to control your smart home.