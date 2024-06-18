Copilot+ PCs just launched, promising all-day battery life and excellent performance — here's how to order one TODAY

It's practically a holiday for Windows enthusiasts and anyone looking to buy a new PC in 2024. Copilot+ PCs launch today, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips and promising exclusive AI features. ASUS and Microsoft are among the first to have Copilot+ PCs hit store shelves, both physical and online. Antonline had preorders of the PCs before launch day and now has the Surface Pro 11, Surface Laptop 7, and ASUS VivoBook S 15 ready to order.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition | From $999.99 at Antonline Microsoft's new flagship 2-in-1 is here, and it ushers in a wave of Copilot+ PCs. The new Surface Pro is available with an OLED panel and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processors.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition | From 999.99 at Antonline The new Surface Laptop is a more traditional PC with a clamshell design. It is also one of the first Copilot+ PCs featuring a Snapdragon X processor and the latest AI features in Windows. The Surface Laptop 7th Edition is available in two sizes: 13.8-inch or 15-inch.

ASUS VivoBook S 15 | $1,299.99 at Antonline As one of the first computers with a Snapdragon X Elite processor, the VivoBook S 15 delivers all-day battery life and exclusive AI features you can only get on Copilot+ PCs. It has a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is a "joy to use," according to our review.

What is a Copilot+ PC?

The first wave of Copilot+ PCs all run on Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Copilot+ PCs are a new classification of computer that have next-gen AI features that run locally. Functionality like enhanced Windows Studio Effects all run directly on the device, no need for the cloud. These features are possible thanks to the Neural Processing Units (NPUs) inside the PCs. In addition to enhanced Windows Studio Effects, Copilot+ PCs support the following AI features, as outlined by our Rebecca Spear:

Recall anything you've previously seen and scroll through it on a timeline (in preview and shipping at a future date)

Create enhanced AI edits in compatible Adobe programs

Provide Live Caption translations in real time

Suggest visual and contextual edits based on what's on your screen

Empower local image and text generation with Cocreator in near real-time

Grant access to advanced Windows Studio Effects

Produce generative AI locally in a more secure and private capacity

There will be Copilot+ PCs in the future that run on x86 processors, but the first wave of Copilot+ PCs all run Qualcomm chips and are Arm systems. Windows on Arm has been optimized for the new laptops and Microsoft has been hard at work to ensure both native apps and emulated apps run smoothly. You'll get the best performance and efficiency when using native apps, but emulated apps, and even some games, should run fine.

Since the current Copilot+ PCs run on Snapdragon X Elite processors, they promise battery life that competes with M3 MacBooks. The PCs should beat out many Intel and AMD-powered Windows PCs when it comes to battery life as well. In addition to lasting longer when performing tasks, PCs with Snapdragon X Elite chips use less power when on standby than systems with x86 chips.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are the company's latest flagship devices and examples of what Copilot+ PCs should be like. They have modern designs that showcase the platform well while also building on generations of Surface hardware. Reviews of the new Surface PCs are on the way, but all signs look promising for the new Surface Copilot+ PCs.

ASUS VivoBook S 15 review highlights

The ASUS VivoBook S is the first Copilot+ PC with a 45 TDP variant of the specific type of Snapdragon X Elite it runs on. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft's new Surface hardware made headlines by being put on stage by the tech giant earlier this year, but they're far from the only Copilot+ PCs on the way. The ASUS VivoBook S 15 is on sale starting today as well, and it's an impressive laptop in its own right. In our ASUS VivoBook S 15 review, Senior Editor Zac Boweden gave the laptop a 4.5/5.

As the first Snapdragon X Elite-powered PC we had the chance to review, the VivoBook S 15 set the bar high for the competition. Bowden called the Snapdragon X Elite "incredible" and highlighted the "gorgeous 15.6-inch OLED display" of the VivoBook S 15.

As a Copilot+ PC, the VivoBook S 15 includes features you can only get from the Copilot+ PC family of devices. Enhanced Windows Studio Effects use AI to improve your camera feed and the laptop also supports live captions with translations. Those features are probably more useful than image generation in the Photos app and Cocreator in Paint, but there are plenty of AI-powered things to play with on the VivoBook S 15.

This chip is a beast, outputting incredible performance that you can feel in almost every task." Zac Bowden

"I think the best Copilot+ feature is the enhanced Windows Studio Effects, which simply look great," said Bowden. "There are three illustrative effects that you can apply to your webcam feed, which make your skin look great, almost like Snapchat filters. There's also a virtual portrait light mode, which attempts to brighten your face using AI, along with a more realistic portrait blur that looks really good."

The screen of the VivoBook S 15 is "a beautiful display with smooth and crisp visuals" that are helped by glossy finish of the panel. That OLED screen has a 2880 x 1620 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

If you're looking at a Copilot+ PC, the big question is how the Snapdragon X Elite performs in benchmarks and the real world. Luckily for those with high expectations, the chip delivers, at least in the VivoBook S 15. It seems safe to assume that other PCs powered by the chip will impress, but for now I'll focus on what Bowden had to say about the VivoBook S 15's processor:

"So, does the Snapdragon X Elite live up to the hype? In short, it absolutely does. This chip is a beast, outputting incredible performance that you can feel in almost every task. Whether browsing the web with lots of tabs, multitasking through lots of open apps, rendering video and audio, hosting a podcast, or even some gaming, The Snapdragon X Elite can do it all."

Bowden's review takes a deep dive into performance, both native Arm and emulated, as well as all the specs of the VivoBook S 15. He concluded his review by saying the "laptop is a joy to use." Bowden notes that the while the PC is "a joy to use," it doesn't fit his particular workflow. It's worth checking out his full review to know if you're in the same boat. Assuming the VivoBook S 15 fits what you need, buying one will get you a great PC with good battery life, excellent performance, and a professional finish.

If you want a Surface Pro 11, Surface Laptop 7, or ASUS VivoBook S 15, Antonline has a wide range of configurations to choose from.