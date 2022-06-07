One of our favorite 27-inch PC monitors, Dell's 1440p display, is on sale for $300

In our roundup of the best 27-inch PC monitors, we consider the Dell S2721DGF to be one of the best values out there since it has so many great features and a relatively inexpensive price. Of course, its regular price hovers around $400 or more. Today you can find it for just $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is a low we have seen it hit a couple of times before, but it never stays this low. If you want real value, grab this screen for its budget price.

This is a top-notch gaming monitor. It has a native 1440p resolution with a refresh rate up to 165 Hz and a 1ms response time. Has an IPS panel with great viewing angles and colors. Includes two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and a USB 3.0 hub.

If you're a gamer or a content creator or someone who just needs a great screen to work with, the S2721DGF is a great possibility. It really hits that balance of awesome specifications without breaking the bank. The display has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate that maxes out at 165Hz. That's even above the 144Hz "standard" most gamers are looking for. Even if you just connect via HDMI instead of DisplayPort you can still achieve 144Hz.

With an IPS panel, the Dell monitor ensures top notch viewing angles and great color accuracy. In the past, IPS meant sacrificing other things, particularly response time. Technology is catching up to quality, though, and now you can get an amazing 1ms response time as well. Previous generations used a TN panel to achieve that, which usually meant much worse color. So you get the same specifications, and, in some ways, it's just overall better than previous generations.

Other features include AMD FreeSync to help reduce screen tearing, an audio jack for the built-in speakers, and a USB hub that includes four USB-A 3.0 ports for connecting other peripherals. The monitor is also G-Sync compatible so it will work with AMD or Nvidia graphics cards.