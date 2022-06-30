Dell's Black Friday in July sale: gaming laptops, Alienware PCs, & more

Dell has kicked off its Black Friday in July summer event (opens in new tab), and this is one of those rare Dell events where the site drops prices even more than it already does on a regular basis. When the sale is fully active for the weekend, you're going to be able to save on everything at Dell. The discounts will include laptops, PCs, monitors, speakers, and whatever else Dell can throw in there.

Right now only the computer side of the sale is live (opens in new tab), but that still includes some amazing chances to save if you're in the market for a G15 gaming laptop or either a laptop or prebuilt desktop from Alienware. The sale includes previous generation machines and current gen with 12th-gen Intel processors and powerful graphics cards. Choose something that fits your budget and know that it probably wouldn't have a week ago.

This is only the beginning of Dell's sale that will continue throughout the weekend, and it already includes a ton of devices worth your while. Honestly, with all the options available here the only real concern for you is what sort of budget you have for your new gaming machine.

If you're working from a strict limit, you can still get a G15 gaming laptop (opens in new tab) for less than $700 at $685.99 total during this sale. This machine comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4.40GHz speeds, a 256GB SSD with NVMe, and 8GB RAM. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and a 15.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for gamers.

Want to go all out instead? Grab the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop (opens in new tab). This is one of Dell's newest Alienware prebuilt gaming PCs, and it is a beast. And, believe it or not, it's actually on sale at a price of $2,939.99. That's a $510 discount off what it normally goes for.

Of course there could be something in between those two that fits you a little better. The options are varied and the choice is yours.