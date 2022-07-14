HP's Laptop 15z is a perfect back-to-school PC, but it's only $380 for a few more hours

Some of the best Prime Day laptop deals have been spotted outside of Amazon, with most major manufacturers hosting their own sales. HP has a Black Friday in July sales event going on to coincide with Prime Day, and one PC that caught our eye is the HP Laptop 15z. Regularly priced at $550, it's down to just $380 (opens in new tab). This deal won't last long, as HP's big sale is set to end tonight at midnight PST.

Despite the price, this laptop is actually quite the performer. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU with six cores and 12 threads, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. That's not a whole lot of storage, but you can always check out our live blog of the best overall Prime Day deals to snag some cheap removable storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 15z | $550 $380 (opens in new tab) HP's Laptop 15z is a super affordable 15-inch laptop with some respectable performance hardware, making it perfect for the kids as they head back to school.

The 15.6-inch display has by default a 1366x768 resolution, but you can upgrade to 1920x1080 for only $10 more. At this price you don't want to miss out on that upgrade. The laptop comes with a 720p webcam, sizable Precision touchpad, dual speakers, and plenty of ports including USB-C, dual USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

If you need something a bit larger, be sure to check out the 17-inch HP Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and 512GB of storage space, also on sale for the rest of the day.