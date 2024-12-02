You have less than 4 hours to act: HP's top-tier OLED laptop drops to $749

It was a busy 2024 for us in terms of laptop reviews, and HP's Spectre x360 14 was easily one of the best we tested. It took home a Windows Central Best Award and a 4.5-star rating, with reviewer Zachary Boddy calling it "a nearly flawless traditional 2-in-1 with great battery life."
One of their only complaints, aside from the dropjaw USB-A port, was the price. That's been solved by this incredible deal at HP that knocks 48% off the regular price for Cyber Monday. That brings it down to $749.99, which is just unbelievable for a laptop with an OLED touch display, premium build quality and design, an Intel Core Ultra CPU for AI tasks, and plenty of RAM and storage.
The worst part about this deal is that it's a Flash Sale that ends in less than 4 hours. If you've been holding out for a new laptop, I can't recommend this one enough.
HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)
Was: $1,449.99
Now: $749.99 at HP
"The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) gets everything right, with a focus on comfort, responsiveness, and efficiency. You'll never get tired of using it, you'll never have to wait for it to catch up, and you'll never have to stress about leaving the house without your charger." — Zachary Boddy
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants an AI PC with incredible battery life, OLED touch display, and convertible versatility.
❌Avoid if: You need a larger display or you prefer a laptop with a GPU for gaming.
Features: Display: 14 inches, 2.8K, OLED, touch, HDR, 500 nits CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H GPU: Intel Arc (integrated) RAM: 16GB of LPDDR5x Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD AI PC: ☑️ Launch date: 2024
👉See at: HP.com
Return period: 30 days Price match: Yes Free shipping: Yes Membership: HP Rewards can get you 1 point for every $1 spent on eligible products.
💰Price check: $1,400 at Best Buy (Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD)
🤩Alternative deal: HP Envy x360 16 for $650 at Best Buy
A Copilot+ PC alternative deal that can save you even more money
HP's Spectre x360 14 is an outstanding laptop, especially if you want to stick with an Intel chip for standard Windows. If, on the other hand, you're interested in a Copilot+ PC that runs Windows on ARM, the ASUS VivoBook S 15 is even cheaper at $499.99 after a massive discount at Best Buy.
It also received a Windows Central Best Award with a 4.5-star rating in Zac Bowden's VivoBook S 15 review, and it too has a high-res OLED display. It's the right choice if you want to maximize efficiency and performance, all thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite SoC inside.
When did Black Friday end?
On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA. However, that doesn't necessarily mean all the deals up and disappeared at that time. Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and that means fresh waves of sales to take advantage of. I should be clear, many deals did end alongside Black Friday, so those who hesitated are out of luck. If you missed out, though, you may have another opportunity this weekend and on Cyber Monday.
When does Cyber Monday start?
Cyber Monday began as the online retailer equivalent of Black Friday, but most shopping has gone online over the last few years. This has resulted in Black Friday and Cyber Monday being blended into one massive sales event spread across an entire weekend, with Cyber Monday marking the tumultuous finale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024, which (as you might expect) is the Monday after Black Friday.
It's best to take advantage of sales you're interested in the moment you spot them to avoid stock shortages and limited-time discounts, but Cyber Monday does frequently boast its own batch of last-minute deals separate from Black Friday.
Which has better deals, Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Because of how similar the two days (and the weekend between them have become), it's difficult to definitively say if Black Friday or Cyber Monday has the best deals. Many retailers and companies hit Black Friday running with their biggest promotions to get people in the door, but others may wait until Cyber Monday and strike with last-minute discounts that keep interest going until the end.
The rule of thumb to keep in mind here is that if you spot a tempting discount for a product you want, you shouldn't risk waiting for a better deal to come along. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will often price match your purchases if prices fall further during your return period, so it's better to take advantage of the deal in front of you than wait for the better deal that may never come (especially since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals tend to have limited stock).
When does Cyber Monday end?
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to start earlier each year, the worldwide sales event often ends on a similar note. Cyber Monday, which this year is Dec. 2, 2024, is the final day for many of the most major and aggressive sales and discounts from the deals bonanza. While some promotions may continue after Cyber Monday ends at Midnight on Dec. 2, you really shouldn't wait to take advantage of any deals that have caught your attention.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.