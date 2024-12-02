You have less than 4 hours to act: HP's top-tier OLED laptop drops to $749

HP's Spectre x360 14 is down to an all-time low price, but the flash sale is only live for less than 4 hours.

It was a busy 2024 for us in terms of laptop reviews, and HP's Spectre x360 14 was easily one of the best we tested. It took home a Windows Central Best Award and a 4.5-star rating, with reviewer Zachary Boddy calling it "a nearly flawless traditional 2-in-1 with great battery life."

One of their only complaints, aside from the dropjaw USB-A port, was the price. That's been solved by this incredible deal at HP that knocks 48% off the regular price for Cyber Monday. That brings it down to $749.99, which is just unbelievable for a laptop with an OLED touch display, premium build quality and design, an Intel Core Ultra CPU for AI tasks, and plenty of RAM and storage.

The worst part about this deal is that it's a Flash Sale that ends in less than 4 hours. If you've been holding out for a new laptop, I can't recommend this one enough.

A Copilot+ PC alternative deal that can save you even more money

The ASUS VivoBook is another OLED laptop on sale, and it's the cheapest way to get your hands on Copilot+ tools in Windows. (Image credit: Windows Central)

HP's Spectre x360 14 is an outstanding laptop, especially if you want to stick with an Intel chip for standard Windows. If, on the other hand, you're interested in a Copilot+ PC that runs Windows on ARM, the ASUS VivoBook S 15 is even cheaper at $499.99 after a massive discount at Best Buy.

It also received a Windows Central Best Award with a 4.5-star rating in Zac Bowden's VivoBook S 15 review, and it too has a high-res OLED display. It's the right choice if you want to maximize efficiency and performance, all thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite SoC inside.

