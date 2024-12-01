HP's minimalist 16-inch laptop with a beefy RTX 4060 falls for the first time to just $999 making it one of our top Cyber Monday deals for all-around laptops
I might grab this HP 2-in-1 for under $1000. Don't turn green with envy—get this deal for yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Looking for a new laptop? This early late Black Friday deal (or early Cyber Monday deal, depending on how you look at it) could be the price drop that convinces me to throw a whole grand at a 2-in-1 convertible laptop. What could possibly be that good, you might ask? The HP Envy 16-inch wide 2560x1600 Ultra XGA touch-screen laptop is available now at Best Buy for just $999—a savings of $500!
There were some pretty impressive Black Friday deals on laptops this year, but sometimes life happens, and I'm just not ready to commit to a big purchase like a laptop before it goes out of stock or the sale ends. Thankfully, we've reached a point where Black Friday sales are no longer limited to just a single day, having expanded to encompass most of the weekend and having a bit of mutual encroachment with Cyber Monday. I may have missed out on other deals, but I think I might be ready to snag this HP Envy at a bargain price.
HP Envy 16
Was: $1,499
Now: $999 at Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Creative work and light gaming on the go.
❌Avoid if: You want a laptop suited toward gaming or managing high-resource rendering projects.
Display: 16-inch 2560×1600 (16:10) IPS touchscreen. CPU: Intel Core I7 13700H GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. RAM: 16 GB. Storage: 1 TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2023.
👉See at: Best Buy
💰Price check: $1,167 at Amazon
So, what makes this HP Envy so good that I'm ready to change my tune and grab it now? First, it's packing a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 13700H under the hood. These processors are multitasking machines ideal for media creation and are amongst the most powerful Intel makes for laptops with 14 cores (6 performance cores; 8 efficient ones) and a top speed of 5GHz.
Now, a multitask-friendly CPU isn't the only thing you need for a laptop to be handy for media creation. Most creative software is notorious for being RAM hogs, and the HP Envy has that dialed in, too, with 16 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a nice mid- to upper-range option suitable for creative endeavors and gaming alike.
The case of the HP Envy 16 boasts a 16-inch display consisting of a nice-sized IPS panel with a screen resolution of 2560×1600 and 400 nits of brightness. We're talking about a display that is perfect for gaming, photo or video editing, and digital illustration.
HP Envy offers a 1 TB SSD, which has plenty of storage (and is user-upgradeable). But if you take advantage of this sleek little sleeper laptop's gaming capabilities (and certainly should), you'll want to pony up for additional SSDs, like this Black Friday deal for the SK Hynix.
Additional features, like the 5MP front-facing camera, backlit keyboard, and long-lasting lithium-ion polymer battery, are wrapped up in a sleek silver aluminum casing for that modern flair.
While you are not likely to find the HP Envy on the list of best gaming laptops, the internals on this little powerhouse are more than capable of playing your favorite games on Xbox Game Pass on medium to high settings. Even the latest hits, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, will play well on the HP Envy 16s. If you do decide to add this little guy to your cart, maybe take a second to pick up a good deal on Xbox Game Pass to go with it.
