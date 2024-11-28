NVIDIA's RTX 3060 is hitting record lows on Black Friday: Top GPUs starting at $265

Black Friday is proving to be a great time to buy a new graphics card, and PC gamers upgrading their PCs are browsing plenty of discounted options. NVIDIA's RTX 3060 is proving to be a hot seller thanks to some significant discounts; it's a great GPU for 1080p and entry-level 1440p gaming, and some models have hit a new low price.
I highlighted the MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 3060 for $264.99 at Newegg as well as the GIGABYTE Gaming OC RTX 3060 for $279.99 at Best Buy. These are both awesome cards for those shopping on a tight budget, but for gamers who want more power, I've included a bunch more NVIDIA GPU deals up to an RTX 4080 Super.
MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 3060
Was: $295.99
Now: $264.99 at Newegg
Coupon code: BFDDY2A623
"It's more than capable of handling PC games at high settings and 1080p, even some at 1440p, but you'll see the limitations of the slower memory and fewer cores to handle more demanding tasks, especially if you enable ray tracing." — Rich Edmonds
✅Perfect for: PC gamers who don't want to overspend and will mostly focus on a 1080p resolution.
❌Avoid if: You want stronger ray tracing support and DLSS 3 Frame Generation.
Interface: PCIe 4.0. Boost clock: 1,807MHz. Memory: 12GB GDDR6. Power: 170W. Recommended PSU: 550W. Launch date: 2021.
👉See at: Newegg.com
Return period: 30-day free returns. Price match? Select items (noted). Membership: Newegg+ is a free membership with free shipping, exclusive sales and discounts, and dedicated customer service.
💰Price check: $285 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal for smaller PCs: $264.99 MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 3060 at Newegg
GIGABYTE Gaming OC RTX 3060
Was: $349.99
Now: $279.99 at Best Buy
"Performance for gaming with the RTX 3060 is as expected. For 1440p, it comes in lower than the RTX 3060 Ti (and last-gen RTX 2070 SUPER), but it's still a commendable effort. Looking at Far Cry 5, Tomb Raider, and GTA V, it's clear to see just how capable NVIDIA's Ampere architecture is, even at this low price point." — Rich Edmonds
✅Perfect for: Any gamers who want to focus on 1080p without overspending.
❌Avoid if: You want strong ray tracing support and access to DLSS 3 Frame Generation.
Interface: PCIe 4.0. Boost clock: 1,837MHz. Memory: 12GB GDDR6. Power: 170W. Recommended PSU: 550W. Launch date: 2021.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $288.99 at Newegg
NVIDIA's RTX 3060 hit a new low, but there are huge discounts on more powerful GPUs
NVIDIA's RTX 3060 is a few years old at this point, but it remains one of the most popular GPUs on the market thanks to its balance of performance and affordability.
It's the GPU I recommended that a budget-conscious friend keeps an eye on during Black Friday, and indeed the MSI Ventus 3X model has dropped to the lowest price I've seen. At Newegg, it's down to $264.99 after all discounts are considered, including $10 off with the code BFDDY2A623 at checkout.
If it sells out or you'd rather go with a different brand, GIGABYTE's Gaming OC RTX 3060 has dropped to $280 at Best Buy. No mail-in rebates or discount codes are required.
The RTX 3060 is an older GPU, but it still keeps up very well at a 1080p resolution. It can make the jump to 1440p as long as you don't mind lowering some in-game specs, and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM certainly helps with more modern games.
But what about PC gamers craving more power with a bit more money to burn? Fret not, for there are a bunch of other great deals to consider. The NVIDIA RTX 4060 is on sale, but it's not that much of an upgrade over the RTX 3060 to warrant paying so much more money. I've nevertheless included some major discounts.
The NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super are all on sale, giving enthusiasts a bunch of great options. Here are the best NVIDIA RTX GPU deals I found from various major retailers.
ASUS ROG Strix OC RTX 4060
Was: 389.99
Now: $349.99 at Amazon
The ASUS ROG Strix lineup of GPUs is coveted by many thanks to its awesome look, RGB lighting, and strong performance.
👉See at: Amazon.com
ASUS ProArt OC RTX 4060 Ti
Was: 529.99
Now: $449.99 at Amazon
The NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti is a significant step up compared to the RTX 4060, bringing 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, DLSS 3, and a 2,655MHz clock.
👉See at: Amazon.com
MSI Ventus 3X E1 OC RTX 4070
Was: 539.99
Now: $479.99 at Newegg
This might be the best deal I've seen on a GPU so far during Black Friday. The deal includes a $15 Uber gift card and a free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
👉See at: Newegg.com
ASUS Prime OC RTX 4070 Super
Was: $639.99
Now: $589.99 at Amazon
The non-Ti RTX 4070 Super is a cheaper way to upgrade performance compared to the regular RTX 4070. It has 12GB of GDDR6x VRAM and more than enough power to handle 1440p.
👉See at: Amazon.com
MSI AERO RTX 4070 Ti Super
Was: $889.99
Now: $759.99 at Amazon
The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super boasts 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and it adds more CUDA cores, wider memory bandwidth, and a wider memory interface compared to the 4070 Ti.
👉See at: Amazon.com
Zotac Gaming AMP RTX 4080 Super
Was: $1,119.99
Now: $1,019.99 at Newegg
The NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super is a stellar card for enthusiasts who want to push 4K framerates. It has 16GB of GDDR6x VRAM, strong three-fan cooling, and a a boost clock up to 2,610MHz.
👉See at: Newegg.com
