The MSI Thin 15 and the HP OMEN 16 are both eligible for a free copy of Battlefield 6 during Intel Gamer Days.

Intel Gamer Days is live, and this year, it's a free copy of Battlefield 6 that's drawing a lot of attention. At Walmart, several gaming laptops are enjoying deep discounts, and you can get a free copy of the upcoming first-person shooter from DICE with your purchase.

There are two MSI Thin 15 models currently on sale that I'd like to highlight, as well as an HP OMEN 16.

The most affordable features an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's down to $499 at Walmart from the regular $799.99, which is about a $301 discount.

Walmart has also dropped the price on an MSI Thin 15 with the same Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate; however, this model makes the jump to an NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

Rather than paying the full $899.99 price, Walmart has it discounted to $549. That's about a $351 savings. And although Walmart hasn't made it explicitly clear on the product page, this laptop is included in the Intel Gamer Days promo that lands you a free copy of Battlefield 6.

Last but not least is an HP OMEN 16 Slim with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch 2K display at 165Hz.

This is, by far, the most modern choice, capable of delivering the best performance out of the three laptops I've highlighted here.

It regularly costs about $1,399, but it's now down to $849 at Walmart. That's a savings of $550, and it comes with a free copy of Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 is free, but will it run on these laptops?

PC requirements for the bygone open beta mirror those listed for the full release. (Image credit: DICE | EA)

Battlefield 6's minimum PC requirements aren't technically that demanding, although, as with any game, the better hardware you have, the better the game will look and perform.

Unfortunately, the RTX 3050 Laptop GPU in the most affordable MSI Thin 15 I highlighted doesn't make the cut, coming in behind the RTX 2060. You'll be able to play the game, but it won't likely perform that well.

Moving up to the discounted $549 model with an RTX 4050 Laptop card, this model surpasses the minimum CPU and GPU requirements, if only just.

As you likely already know, bumping the GPU up to an RTX 5050 Laptop will only improve your experience in Battlefield 6, especially with DLSS 4 ready to go. The HP OMEN 16 is easily the most powerful laptop of the bunch, and at $550 off the regular price, it's also the best deal.

How to redeem your free copy of Battlefield 6 via Intel Gamer Days

Once you've purchased an eligible gaming laptop from Walmart — these three are confirmed to be on the list — you should receive some form of purchase proof from the retailer.

With this in hand, just head to Intel's software offer promo page and sign in or create a new account. Once verified, you'll then be able to follow the redemption instructions that you received when you purchased the PC.

Be sure to redeem this offer before October 31, 2025! That's plenty of time to act; Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10.

In the US, Walmart is far from the only retailer in on Intel's promotion; Amazon, Antonline, Best Buy, B&H, Micro Center, and plenty of individual PC storefronts are also selling eligible products.