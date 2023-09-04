Labor Day laptop deals: These incredible Surface PC discounts are available for TODAY only

If you're looking for the best Windows laptop, it makes sense to start with Microsoft. After all, it should know best how to shape a portable PC around the operating system it designs, right? We certainly think so, with most Microsoft Surface devices scoring highly in reviews, regularly coming up against some of the most well-known laptop brands, like HP, Dell, and Lenovo.

Luckily, plenty of Labor Day sales are ongoing right now, and Best Buy has some of the best Microsoft Surface PCs in 2023 on sale for far less than their usual MSRP. Everything from the Surface Laptop 5 to the Surface Pro 7+ is on sale with hundreds of dollars off, making this the perfect opportunity to get a new Surface laptop.

But hurry, as many of these Labor Day deals are only available for today only. Best Buy even has an ominous timer counting down on many deal pages to mark when the deal is over, so get there before it's too late. We've done the hard work for you and found the best Surface deals in this sale; get them while they're hot!

Surface Laptop 5 | was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is the company's flagship Ultrabook, powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for all your apps and documents. It has a gorgeous contemporary design, an excellent keyboard and trackpad, and either a 13.5-inch or 15-inch 3:2 touchscreen to boot.

Surface Laptop Go 2 | was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy If you like the idea of the Surface Laptop 5, but want it in a smaller, less pricey package, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is made for you. Featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen, think bezels with rounded display corners, and powered by an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5, this laptop is great for students or those who just want a small and light laptop for travel.

Surface Laptop 4 | was $899.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy It's not just the latest Surface Laptop on sale; Best Buy also has the last-generation Surface Laptop 4 up for grabs for even less. This is a great way to save some extra cash, as the Laptop 4 looks identical to the Laptop 5, just with slightly older CPU specifications. It's still plenty fast, and for this price, it's hard to pass up!

Surface Pro 7+ | was $929.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a Windows 2-in-1, the Surface Pro 7+ is probably the most classic 2-in-1 you can go with. It uses Microsoft's iconic Surface Pro design, powered by an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 and featuring a gorgeous 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen. It's also thin and light, supporting the Surface Pen and digital inking.

If you're looking for more information on these Surface PCs, we've done our due diligence and reviewed them all! The Surface Laptop 5 is a great laptop with a design identical to previous Surface Laptops. That means the Surface Laptop 4 is very similar, just with slightly older specs which means you can save even more money on this version.

Then we've got the Surface Laptop Go 2, which we think is the best laptop for students as it's small, light, and affordable. Right now, it's even more affordable, thanks to these Labor Day sales. Lastly, we have the Surface Pro 7+, which is a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable, high-quality Windows 2-in-1 with a Type Cover and Surface Pen.