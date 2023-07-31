Lenovo has a TON of back-to-school laptop deals, but these are the best

With the calendar turning from July to August, it's time for back-to-school deals. Whether you're a student on a budget or are heading off to higher learning and need a more powerful PC, Lenovo has a discounted laptop that's worth a look. They even slashed the prices on some gaming laptops, allowing you to enjoy some time between studying with a powerful PC you can take on the go.

Lenovo deals can come and go quickly depending on stock. If you have a specific laptop in mind, I recommend setting a price you'd be willing to pay. Then, if the PC drops below that price, take your chance to grab it.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $750 now $465 at Lenovo This convertible laptop is an attractive choice for students, and I mean that in several ways. It has a sleek design and some color options that make it pop and it has a solid spec sheet for its price. The 16-inch FHD display gives you plenty of space to work with. The IdeaPad Flex 5i runs on a 13th Gen Intel CPU, while the IdeaPad Flex 5 has an AMD Ryzen chip inside. Price Check: ✅Pros: Low price, FHD display, support for a stylus, available in several colors Intel version | AMD version

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10): was $2,909 now $1,309 at Lenovo This business laptop is one of the best on the market at any price, but you can get it now for $1,600 off. It has plenty of ports and a Communications Bar along the top that has a camera and four 360-degree microphones. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon also has security features built-in, including an IR camera with support for Windows Hello and support for NowTile, which can locate your laptop if it's lost or stolen. Price Check: $1,139 at Amazon ✅Pros: Thin and portable, four 360-degree microphones, security features for business, plenty of ports

LOQ 16: was $1,420 now $1,100 at Lenovo All work and no play make school dull, or something like that. This gaming laptop runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HZ processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. That's more than enough to handle the best PC games. Despite its power and gaming prowess, the LOQ 16 has a design that would also look natural in the classroom. The current discount gets you a model with an RTX 4060 for the same price as the version with an RTX 4050 at other retailers. The laptop also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass. Price Check: $1,100 at Best Buy (RTX 4050 model) ✅Pros: Powerful CPU and GPU pairing, 144Hz refresh rate, conservative look that works for gaming or the classroom

Windows Central take

Lenovo has had some head-turning deals this year. The company often takes hundreds of dollars off their PCs. If you go back one or two generations, it's not rare to see a laptop for $1,000 or $2,000 off. Lenovo's back-to-school sales have discounts in those ranges, but the deals extend to a wide range of devices.

This time of year is an excellent period to buy laptops because we're well into Intel's 13th generation of processors. That means that there are good discounts on the latest laptops with Intel chips inside and larger discounts on PCs with 11th Gen and 12th Gen CPUs.

I tried to pick three excellent deals from different categories. The IdeaPad Flex 5 is a budget-friendly laptop that's a great choice for people who need to get general work done, like writing papers, using Office, and browsing the web.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a business laptop with more serious chops to tackle productivity tasks. It also features some security enhancements that are a nice touch, like NowTile support.

The LOQ 16 balances looking professional with the ability to game. It will look natural in a classroom or professional setting, but it has enough power to handle the best PC games.

If none of these laptops meet your needs, make sure to check out Lenovo's back-to-school sale.