Lenovo Legion Slim 5 packs Ryzen 9 7940HS and RTX 4060 into a 14-inch gaming laptop — here's when it launches

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 will start shipping in August in some markets and globally in September 2023.

The 14-inch laptop runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

It utilizes a Lenovo LA1 AI chip to power Lenovo's AI Engine+ to optimize performance and battery life.

The Legion Slim 5 with an AMD processor should start shipping in the United States in September 2023 with a starting price of $1,439.99.

Lenovo's Legion Slim 5 is about to start shipping. The 14-inch gaming laptop will become available in some regions this month and will become globally available in September 2023. It is the first 14-inch gaming laptop in Lenovo's Legion lineup, making it the smallest PC in the range. The Legion Slim 5 has a starting price of $1,439.99.

The Legion Slim 5 pairs up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Those internals should be more than enough to handle the best PC games. Lenovo's AI Engine+, which is powered by the Lenovo LA1 AI chip on the Legion Slim 5, will help the laptop get the most out of its processors while also improving efficiency.

Lenovo first unveiled the Legion Slim 5 alongside other Legion Slim laptops back in March 2023. Now, the company has shared a release timeframe and more details about its upcoming gaming laptop.

Games should look clear and smooth on the Legion Slim 5, thanks to its display specs. The laptop features a 14-inch 16:10 OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800. That screen has 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Ray tracing support and DLSS 3 will also help deliver crisp gameplay.

Legion Slim 5 Specs (Image credit: Lenovo) CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

Display: 14.5-inch, 2.8K OLED, 120Hz, 1ms response time, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3

RAM: Up to 64GB 6400Mhz LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe

The TrueStrike keyboard of the Legion Slim 5 features page up and page down keys and a larger arrow keys than most laptops. Those arrow keys aren't as big as what you'd see on a desktop keyboard, which is to be expected, but they are bigger than the cramped keys on many laptops.

Keys on the Legion Slim 5 have 1.5mm of travel and the entire keyboard features white backlighting.

ColdFront 5.0 thermal technology should keep the laptop cool, thanks in part to a 12V dual liquid crystal polymer fan system and copper heat pipes.

The 73.6Whr battery of the Legion Slim 5 can be charged at up to 140W through USB-C.

The Legion Slim 5 has some other nice additions for gamers, such as Legion Arena, which acts as a single gaming hub that eliminates the need to hop between launchers. The gaming laptop also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.