Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is 35% off right now for Amazon Prime Day in the UK

Microsoft's latest and greatest 2-in-1 flagship PC is on sale for just £649 this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) in the United Kingdom! The model on sale is the entry-level SKU with an Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM, which usually retails for around £999... that's a £350 saving on Microsoft's latest Surface Pro!

Additionally, Amazon also has the model with 256GB storage on sale for Prime Day too for just £719, down from its usual £1,099 price tag. So, if you feel like you might need a little extra storage, why not splash out while still saving serious money!

Get a Surface Pro 8 for less on Prime Day

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 | From £999 £649 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's latest and greatest flagship 2-in-1 PC, featuring a large 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920. It's also powered by Intel's 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 chips, with Iris Xe Graphics which provides more power in the GPU department.

Surface Pro 8 was launched in late 2021, and is available in Black or Platinum colorways. You can also buy a separate Type Cover accessory that turns your Surface Pro 8 into a fully-fledged laptop.

