Copilot+ PCs are hard to recommend at full price right now, not because the PCs are bad but because deals on them are often so good. Luckily for shoppers, the crowd of Copilot+ PCs is full of solid laptops that are often discounted. That's the case with the Acer Swift 14, which is down to $799.99 for the Snapdragon X Elite model.

Not only is that version of the Acer Swift 14 more affordable than the normal price for the less powerful Snapdragon X Plus model, the $400 discount on the Acer Swift 14 with a Snapdragon X Elite brings the price of that PC lower than the discounted price of the Snapdragon X Plus model.

What is a Copilot+ PC?

Many Copilot+ PCs are powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor (above), though there are now Intel and AMD-powered Copilot+ PCs. (Image credit: Future)

When browsing the listing for the Acer Swift 14, you'll see the term "Copilot+ PC" appear several times. The first Copilot+ PC only launched around one year ago, so this may be the first time you've considered purchasing a device with that moniker. Copilot+ PCs are built with AI in mind. To be called a Copilot+ PC, a device must have an NPU, which is a special type of chip optimized for AI tasks.

Windows 11 has built-in features that can leverage an NPU, such as Windows Recall (in testing), Click to Do, and Windows Search with AI. Apps can also utilize an NPU. A growing number of creative apps can leverage a PC's NPU to better handle AI tasks.

But what if you don't use any AI features or apps that have AI? That's alright since many Copilot+ PCs compete with the best Windows laptops. If AI doesn't move the needle for you, just ignore any AI features and take advantage of the new hardware inside devices like the Acer Swift 14. You can always disable Copilot and other features on Windows 11 if you'd like.

Is the Acer Swift 14 AI worth it?

The Acer Swift 14 has specs that place it in competition with the best Copilot+ PCs and best AI PCs. The laptop's battery life and display are arguably its best features. The Acer Swift 14 has a 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and promises all-day battery life.

For a relatively compact laptop, the Acer Swift 14 has a nice selection of ports. On the left side of the laptop, you'll see a USB 3.2 port and a pair of USB-C ports with USB4 functionality. The right side of the PC has a headphone jack and another USB 3.2 port.

Acer lists 26 hours of battery life for the Acer Swift 14, but it's hard to imagine anyone would hit close to that figure in real-world use. That being said, the laptop should get through a full day of work easily thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite chip.

We're currently in the process of reviewing the Snapdragon version of the Acer Swift 14, so we'll be able to provide real-world figures for battery life. The Intel-powered Acer Swift 14 earned a 3.5 out of 5 in our review. That review provides insight into the design, feel, and build quality of the laptop, since the chip is the main difference between the configurations.

Standout features of the Acer Swift 14 include its keyboard and touchpad.

"One of the best things about the Swift 14 AI is probably the keyboard and touchpad," said our Rebecca Spear. "Each key presses down with a satisfying amount of resistance and travel distance. Not to mention, the keys are all well-spaced, giving my fingers ample room to type effectively."

The display of the Acer Swift 14 also earned praise. That screen produced 100% sRGB, 81% AdobeRGB, and 84% P3 in a color gamut test. While Acer states the screen of the Swift 14 can hit 400 nits of brightness, the laptop display actually reached a bit higher than that in our testing (426.5 nits).

The Acer Swift 14 AI is a solid laptop that's in a crowded space of Copilot+ PCs. But the current $400 discount on the Acer Swift 14 AI makes it an attractive purchase, especially if you value battery life and a vibrant display.