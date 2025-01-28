Skip RTX 5080 — grab yourself a heavily discounted RTX 40-series laptop instead

NVIDIA's RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 "Blackwell" GPUs are set to launch on January 30. The next-gen hardware is anything but affordable, and rumors of stock shortages don't give me much hope for those attempting to land a new GPU at launch (or in the following weeks).

With the new RTX 5000 cards coming to laptops as well, the older stock is now not looking quite as fresh. So much so that some retailers are offering massive discounts on gaming laptops featuring NVIDIA's RTX 40-series GPUs.

Considering the RTX 5090 Founders Edition has a $1,999 price tag — with its RTX 5080 sibling costing half as much — you should be able to find a great gaming laptop for as much or less than a standalone GPU.

I've handpicked 5 gaming laptops that are currently enjoying a deep sale, including the Alienware m16 R2 (our favorite gaming laptop on the market), ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16.

Huge savings on NVIDIA RTX 40-series gaming laptops

RTX 4070 Alienware m16 R2

Was: $1,999.99

Now: $1,599.99 at Dell "This laptop provides some of the smoothest gaming sessions I've ever experienced, thanks to its powerful RTX 40-Series GPU and Intel Core Ultra CPU. It's also much more compact than its predecessor and offers excellent battery life for a gaming laptop. Including a Stealth Mode hotkey makes it easy to turn off all distracting RGB in a public setting." Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Gamers who want a high-end 16-inch display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, and powerful NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. ❌Avoid if: You prefer something smaller for easier portability, or you want to spend less (plenty more options available). Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, 240Hz, 3ms, G-SYNC, Advanced Optimus CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop RAM: 16GB DDR5 SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe AI PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024 👉See at: Dell.com Return period: 30 days Price match: Yes Free shipping: Yes Membership: Dell Rewards gets you up to 3% back in Rewards, free expedited shipping, exclusive discounts

RTX 4060 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

Was: $1,599.99

Now: $1,099.99 at Best Buy "ASUS has redesigned its Zephyrus G14 with a beautiful, slim, light aluminum chassis. It's ridiculously portable and doesn't skimp on the power, so it can play any modern game without breaking a sweat. There's an absurd level of quality and polish here for an ASUS ROG machine, but such a thin chassis leads to more heat, meaning the Zephyrus G14 can't push its hardware to the max." Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Gamers who want a portable and powerful machine with premium features throughout. ❌Avoid if: You want to get the most power possible out of your hardware, no matter the laptop's size. Display: 14 inches, OLED, 3K, 120Hz, 500 nits CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe AI PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024 👉See at: BestBuy.com Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

RTX 4070 Alienware m18 R2

Was: $2,499.99

Now: $1,899.99 at Best Buy "The Alienware m18 R2 is a beast of a gaming laptop in both size and performance. With up to a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 and up to an NVIDIA RTX-40 Series GPU, it can handle even the most demanding games at high frames per second. A good refresh rate, response time, and color range also provide excellent picture quality and motion clarity. Plus, the optional RGB backlit Cherry MX mechanical keyboard with a number pad makes it fast and satisfying to use." Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to maximize power from their hardware. Also comes with a mechanical keyboard and lots of ports. ❌Avoid if: You prefer something a lot more portable. 18 inches is bigger than you might think, but it allows for extra power. Display: 18 inches, 2560x1600, 165Hz, 300 nits CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop RAM: 32GB DDR5 SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe AI PC: ✖️ Launch date: 2024 👉See at: BestBuy.com Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

RTX 4070 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024)

Was: $1,999.99

Now: $1,474.99 at Best Buy "All in all, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 is a fantastic gaming laptop that also happens to be an AI PC and an official Copilot+ PC. It handles gaming like a champ thanks to the decently powerful RTX 40-Series GPU and AI processor. Motion clarity and image quality are also excellent thanks to the gorgeous 2.5K OLED display that offers 240Hz and 0.02ms." Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a classy design, AI PC capabilities, strong gaming performance, and a beautiful OLED display. ❌Avoid if: You want to maximize battery life or power. Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, 240Hz, OLED CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe AI PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024 👉See at: BestBuy.com Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

RTX 4070 Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (Gen 9)

Was: $1,899.99

Now: $1,699.99 at Best Buy "The improvements to the design, the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA, an attractive price point, and a roomy display make this a genuinely great premium mid-range gaming laptop. It's not the fanciest or most powerful, but it can play all the best PC games with few issues. For those not wanting to splash the cash on an exorbitant high-end gaming laptop, I strongly urge you to consider this one." Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Strong Core i9 performance and a big screen for gaming on the go. Comes with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. ❌Avoid if: You want an OLED panel for the big display or you'd like something with better battery life (hard to find in a gaming laptop). Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, 165Hz, 300 nits CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop RAM: 32GB DDR5 SSD: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe AI PC: ✖️ Launch date: 2024 👉See at: BestBuy.com Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

When do NVIDIA's RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs launch? NVIDIA has staggered its RTX 5000 launch; the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 are set to release on January 30, 2025, at 9 AM EST in the US and 3 PM CET in the UK. Plenty of retailers in the US and the UK have listings for the new RTX 5000 GPUs. I've put together an extensive guide on how to buy an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 on launch day, including the best retailers for custom and reference cards, to help you succeed.

Will it be easy to buy an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 on launch day? Rumors and leaks regarding RTX 5000 stock do not suggest that there will be a lot of GPUs to go around. In fact, the RTX 5090 launch could be one of the worst in history in terms of availability. If you don't manage to land a new NVIDIA GPU on launch day, expect long wait times for restocks and the usual scalping practices with astronomical prices. Realistically, you might not be able to buy a new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 for months. That's a long time to wait, which is exactly why I put together this list of discounted RTX 40-series laptops.

Why are RTX 40-series laptops seeing such big discounts? NVIDIA didn't just announce desktop GPUs at its CES 2025 presentation. Along with the standalone hardware, it also revealed laptop equivalents made to fit inside the tight constraints. Gaming laptops with the next-gen "Blackwell" laptop GPUs will start appearing soon, and retailers are concerned with getting rid of (now) last-gen RTX 40-series stock. There's nothing wrong with these laptops, except that they won't have the new DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation feature. NVIDIA hasn't ruled out the possibility of this feature coming to older hardware, so you might even get lucky with a huge performance boost at no extra cost sometime in the future.

Is the RTX 5090 a good GPU? Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson reviewed the NVIDIA RTX 5090 Founders Edition favorably, giving it four stars and a Best Award. Wilson ultimately concludes that the $1,999 price tag (which will undoubtedly skyrocket as stock clears out) is too high for a vast majority of gamers, putting the RTX 5080 — and the upcoming RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 — in a more comfortable position. Here's what Wilson had to say: "While NVIDIA's admirable efforts to redesign and slim down its flagship GeForce RTX graphics card have paid off with a performance bump comparable to its MSRP, it's still practically impossible to recommend the RTX 5090 FE to any levelheaded PC gamer. Sure, it's technically the best in its category; this stands as the world's best consumer GPU, but the RTX 5080 remains a more sensible high-end pick for anyone who isn't in a professional field working with AI. Even if you found it at MSRP, I'd still recommend a third-party RTX 5090 with a more robust triple-fan setup to avoid the Founders Edition's increased temperatures." Having trouble justifying the purchase anyway? Need some reason to NOT buy the RTX 5090? My guide to whether or not you should buy the RTX 5090 can help.