The Surface Laptop 7 earned a perfect score in our review and our expert called it the best Windows laptop. Now, it's on sale.
"Surface Laptop 7th Edition is the clamshell form factor perfected." That is how our senior editor and Surface expert Zac Bowden began his review of the device.
With that claim at the top of the piece and the title that states, "This is the best laptop. Period," it's easy to see why a deal on the Surface Laptop 7 would be so intriguing.
Right now, you can grab a Surface Laptop 7 for as low as $885. That deal gets you the model with a Snapdragon X Plus, but there is also a substantial discount on the Snapdragon X Elite version of the Surface Laptop 7.
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. It's the best thin and light Windows laptop you can buy on the market right now" — Zac Bowden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work.
❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation.
Display: 13.8-inch or 15-inch 3:2 IPS touchscreen. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus / X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB, 32GB. Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Amazon
💰Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy
🤩Alternate deal: $1,049.99 for Surface Laptop 7 (Snapdragon X Elite)
Is this a good deal on Surface Laptop 7?
This is a good deal on the Surface Laptop 7. While it's not the lowest price I've ever seen for the device, it is below retail price and gets you an excellent PC at a discount.
The Surface Laptop 7 briefly dropped to $799.99 last December, but that deal did not last long. Price tracking through CamelCamelCamel shows some sharp spikes and dips down to around the current $885 price tag.
The model on sale for $885 has a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. A deal we spotted earlier this year reduced the price of the Surface Laptop 7 to $799.99, but that discount was on a model with only 256GB of storage.
If you need a more powerful processor, the Surface Laptop 7 with a Snapdragon X Elite is on sale for $1,049.99. That's 25% off the retail price and also a solid deal.
Why is the Surface Laptop 7 the best Windows laptop?
The Surface Laptop 7 marked an overhaul in terms of design for the Surface Laptop lineup. In many ways, that only brought the Surface Laptop family up to par with other modernized devices.
But Microsoft made further changes to make the Surface Laptop 7 surpass its competition.
The laptop is thin, light, and has a gorgeous design. It also has a beautiful display and has AI capabilities, which are becoming increasingly important in 2025.
Battery life is among the several areas the Surface Laptop 7 shines.
Bowden noted in his review:
"Battery life on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 has been nothing short of phenomenal for us. In our PCMark10 Application battery test, the Laptop 7 achieved an incredible 18.5 hours before running dead. I ran this test twice to make sure it wasn't a fluke, and it wasn't. Keep in mind that benchmarks like these aren't always an accurate representation of "real-world" use, but they are a good metric for measuring longevity across different devices."
The Surface Laptop 7's haptic touchpad and keyboard also earned praise.
"If you've never used a haptic touchpad before, prepare to be amazed. The simulated sensation of clicking down is real, and it feels so much crisper than a real, physical clicking touchpad," said Bowden.
"What's great is that you can customize how the click response feels, changing between a few different levels of strength. So you can make the touchpad click feel shallow or super deep."
Heck, the Surface Laptop 7 is even more repairable than most laptops.
The Surface Laptop 7 competes with the best Windows laptops and is also arguably the best MacBook Air competitor on the Windows side of things.
