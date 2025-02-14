This Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon is "basically perfect," and it's almost half the price of the Surface Laptop 7 with Intel
The Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processor, one of the top laptops we have ever reviewed, is currently discounted to $799.99. This is one of the best President's Day deals we have found.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is one of the best PCs on the market, and right now it's also near its best price ever. The PC, dubbed "the clamshell form factor perfected" by our Senior Editor Zac Bowden is on sale for President's Day. The Surface Laptop 7 deal brings the device to $799.99. The discount slashes $200 off the retail price for the model with a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Was: $999.99
Now: $799.99 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. It's the best thin and light Windows laptop you can buy on the market right now" — Zac Bowden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work.
❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation.
Display: 13.8-inch or 15-inch 3:2 IPS touchscreen. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus / X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB, 32GB. Storage:256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024.
What is the best Windows Laptop?
The Surface Laptop 7 is a thin and light laptop that's earned praise for its design, keyboard, display, and performance. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, Bowden gave the PC a perfect score.
Microsoft has been making Surface Laptops since 2017, but the design of the PCs grew stale, often seeing very little change across generations. That changed with the Surface Laptop 7, which fixes some of the flaws of its predecessors that became more apparent as other manufacturers evolved designs. The latest Surface Laptop has thin bezels, rounded display corners, a large haptic trackpad, and an angled design that feels good in the hand.
The design refresh for the Surface Laptop 7 also included making the laptop easier to repair. Many components are replaceable, and you can even buy parts directly from Microsoft.
"So, the Surface Laptop 7. It's basically perfect," said Bowden in our review. Complaints about the laptop are few, minor, and mostly a matter of taste. The bottom line is that the Surface Laptop 7 is excellent.
The particular model that's on sale for $799.99 runs on a Snapdragon X Plus processor. That version is an excellent choice for those who use a laptop for general productivity. If you need a more powerful version of the Surface Laptop 7, the Snapdragon X Elite model is also on sale for $1,099.99 ($300 off).
The Snapdragon processors that are available in the Surface Laptop 7 mark a divergence from the Intel-powered Surface Laptops of yesteryear. You actually can buy a Surface Laptop 7 with an Intel chip, but it will cost you extra and requires you to go through Microsoft's business store.
For many people, the shift to Snapdragon is good news. The new chip delivers phenomenal battery life and performance. The Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon is also hundreds of dollars less than the Intel version. Since the Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon is $200 off, it's almost half the price of the most affordable Surface Laptop 7 with Intel ($1,499.99).
