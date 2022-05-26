Surface Laptop Studio gains support for Dynamic Refresh Rate
The latest update for the Surface Laptop Studio helps improve battery life by enabling Dynamic Refresh Rate.
What you need to know
- Microsoft just released an update for the Surface Laptop Studio that enables Dynamic Refresh Rate.
- The feature allows the laptop to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content on the screen.
- Dynamic Refresh Rate can save battery by switching to 60Hz or provide a smoother experience by bumping up to 120Hz.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio just gained a significant feature in its latest firmware update. The laptop now supports Dynamic Refresh Rate, which allows it to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content it's showing. The 2-in-1 can drop down to 60Hz to reduce battery life or bump up to 120Hz to deliver a smoother experience.
Insiders have been able to test out the feature for about a month, but it is now rolling out to everyone.
While Dynamic Refresh Rate was in testing among Insiders, we tried it out a bit. We found that it switched between refresh rates well depending on the content being displayed.
Here are the highlights from the update and a chart detailing the changes, as outlined by Microsoft:
- Improves system graphics stability and enables Dynamic Refresh rate for Windows 11.
- Improves touch experience
- Improves performance and stability of Surface Dock and Pen.
|Windows Update Name
|Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 10.0.156.0
|Surface Touchpad Force Sensor - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 1.16.139.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
|Surface - Extension - 6.8.137.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
|Intel - Ext - 30.0.101.1340
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics - Extension
|Intel - Display - 30.0.101.1340
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics - Display adapters
While Dynamic Refresh Rate is the largest addition in this update, the Surface Laptop Studio also gained improved inking and touch support. Microsoft recently shipped an update to the Surface Pro 8 that included similar improvements to inking.
Surface updates roll out in stages, so you may not see the latest one just yet. You can search for it through the Windows 11 Settings app to see if it's available on your device. You can also manually update your device. Microsoft has a guide (opens in new tab) on how to do so on its website.
Note that firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
