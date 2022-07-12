This LG Gram 16 ultra-lightweight laptop just got a heavy 24% price drop

A few of LG’s Gram laptops are getting a massive discount today. We already reported on the 15.6-inch model, but the 16-inch one is even better since it has a taller 16:10 display, which means you see much more without the laptop being any larger. Plus, it's on sale for 24% off (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to $1,100.

The LG Gram 16Z90P came out late last year, making that 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 (4.7GHz) with integrated Intel Xe graphics still very relevant. Toss in 16GB of fast (and power-efficient) LPDDR4X 4266 MHz RAM, upgradeable 256GB PCIe SSD, Thunderbolt 4 via the two Type-C ports, plus standard Type-A 3.2, a full HDMI port, and even a microSD card reader, and you have a very light photo editing machine.

Save 24% on the super light LG Gram 16 (16Z90P)

(opens in new tab) LG Gram 16 (16Z90P): $1,450 $1,100 at Amazon (opens in new tab) LG’s popular 16-inch Gram Windows laptop is on sale today for just $1,100 (24% off) with an excellent WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS LCD and 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy making it ideal for photo editing on the go.

LG Grams are called such because of how light they are compared to standard laptops. Coming in at just 2.62 pounds (1.19 kg), this 16-inch PC mocks those in its class who regularly hit 4 or even 5 pounds. This laptop feels hollow when you pick it up, but it’s still full of performance.

The 16-inch screen has an ideal WQXGA (2560x1600) display, which finds a balance between higher resolution and power efficiency. It is color accurate and won’t strain your eyes due to the anti-reflective layer.

We’ve reviewed the slightly larger LG Gram 17, which is effectively the same laptop but with a bigger screen, and have always recommended it. There’s simply nothing like the LG Gram laptops on the market, and they’re perfect for those who want nothing but a large display for hours of reading, web browsing, watching a video, or diving deep into Adobe Photoshop.

The best part is you won’t break your back (or your wallet) if you go with this deal.

