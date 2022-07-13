This 17-inch HP Laptop with Intel 11th Gen Core i5 and 512GB of storage is a crazy low $543.99

If you have ever used a 17-inch laptop, you know what it’s like sitting behind such a massive display – things are easier to read, and photos are much bigger.

HP’s 17-inch Laptop (17-cn0025nr) with a 512GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM is quite a bargain at $543.99. You could pay less with the 256GB model at $498, but for $50, doubling your storage is the better deal to take. That SSD should be fast, too, since it’s PCIe NVMe M.2 (making it user upgradeable).

The display will be on the lower end for resolution at just HD+ (1600 x 900), but you get some very thin bezels and the BrightView glossy finish will make photos really pop while blacks look purer.

The Core i5-1135G7 CPU and Iris Xe graphics are no slouch, either. That’s the same CPU in $2,000 Ultrabooks, including the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

Battery life is claimed to be 8 hours and 45 minutes, and it has HP Fast Charge (45 watts), letting you recharge from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes. You also get Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Ports are the ones you need most: Two USB Type-A for older devices, one USB Type-C for modern ones, a headphone jack, and a full HDMI 1.4B port to use with an external monitor.

This laptop even has a few bonuses at this price point, including a fingerprint reader to log into Windows 11 Home with little effort and a backlit keyboard so that you can work in the dark. Even the webcam is HP True Vision 720P with HP’s software to deliver solid video conferencing performance.

The weight of this big-screened PC is quite fair at 4.5lbs (2.05kg), making it much lighter than your standard gaming PC.

On Amazon, this laptop has a 4.5 (out of 5) rating from 412 reviews, with most people considering it an outstanding value. We agree, especially for that sweet $540 mark!