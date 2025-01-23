This Dell laptop with a Snapdragon X Plus is under $600 right now
You can grab the Dell Inspiron 14 for under $600 thanks to a $200 discount.
Dell's Inspiron 14 is a compact midrange laptop with a clean design. The Inspiron 14 promises to get you through a day of productivity and has an attractive display, especially for a midrange laptop. Right now, you can save $200 on the Inspiron 14. That discount brings the Inspiron 14 to $599.99.
Dell Inspiron 14
Was: $799.99
Now: $599.99 at Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Those who want a midrange laptop for productivity with a clean design and a nice display.
❌Avoid if: You need a more powerful PC or cannot use a Windows on ARM device due to app restrictions.
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus NPU: 45 TOPS. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB. SSD: 512GB. AI PC: ✔️ Copilot+ PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
The price of quality Windows laptops has dropped steadily over the years. Qualcomm releasing its Snapdragon X Plus processor last year gave laptop makers another affordable option that also comes with a dedicated NPU for AI. Dell has several PCs that utilize that new chip from Qualcomm, including the Inspiron 14 that's on sale right now.
Based on the normal price of this model, I believe the laptop features the Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42-100). The specific version of the processor has eight cores, a max multicore of 3.02 GHz, and core boost of 3.4 GHz (Single-Core). There is a range of Snapdragon X Plus chips, each of which has either eight or 10 cores. If you want a Snapdragon X chip with 12 cores, you need to get a Snapdragon X Elite.
Thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus inside, the Inspiron 14 is both AI PC and a Copilot+ PC. The NPU inside that chip is optimized for AI features, including those built into Windows 11. Apps can also leverage an NPU for better performance and efficiency.
The 54Wh battery inside the Inspiron 14 is not that large, especially when compared to some of the best Copilot+ PCs. But the Inspiron 14 having an IPS display and a Snapdragon X Plus processor help it last longer than some machines with a similarly sized battery. You won't see the ludicrous battery life of the Dell XPS 13 or HP OmniBook X if you get an Inspiron 14, but the battery life of the Inspiron 14 is enough to get you through a workday easily.
The last Dell Inspiron 14?
Interestingly, this may be the last Dell Inspiron 14. Dell decided to change its entire naming structure for its non-gaming PCs recently. The Inspiron brand is going away, as are XPS, Latitude, and all previous names used by Dell. Instead, you'll have to decipher the naming scheme based around "Dell," "Dell Pro," and "Dell Pro Max." People seem to figure out Apple's similar naming structure for MacBooks, but I'm curious if Dell will see the same results.
