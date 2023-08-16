This discounted Lenovo Yoga 6 is a steal for under $450

In the past, I generally recommended that people spend at least $500 when shopping for a Windows laptop. While there have been PCs under that price in the past, they haven't been good enough for my friends and family. This year I've seen a shift in the range, bringing several solid PCs under $500. That's the case right now with the discounted Lenovo Yoga 6.

As the name suggests, the Yoga 6 is a flexible laptop that can flip around into different postures. You can use the PC as a clamshell laptop or swing the keyboard around into tent mode or presentation mode. The Yoga 6 has a 13.3-inch screen, so it's large when it tablet mode, but you can use it that way.

When this model of the Yoga 6 was new, it started at the modest price of $750. The current discount at Best Buy drops the price to $450. You can get the same deal through Lenovo as well.

Lenovo Yoga 6 | was $699.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy This laptop was more affordable than you'd expect when it launched, but it is now down to just $449.99. It's a convertible PC that can flip around into different positions, including resting on your lap like a normal laptop or flipping around into tent mode. Price Check: $449.99 at Lenovo

With an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U and AMD Radeon graphics, the Yoga 6 is enough for everyday computing. It's not a powerhouse by any means, but it can handle general productivity and browsing the web. It's worth noting that the laptop runs on a Ryzen 5000 series CPU, which was not the newest chip lineup on the market when the Yoga 6 launched.

The version that's on sale has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 1920 x 1200 display. Those are all roughly the specs you should expect from a laptop in this price range, even when factoring in this discount.

Our Lenovo Yoga 6 review notes that the laptop gets good enough battery life to leave the charger behind on flights or longer workdays.