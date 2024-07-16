This maxed-out Ultrabook with an RTX 4070 now costs less than its entry-level model's normal price — Dell's XPS 16 better look out

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Ultra packs high-end specs into a thin body. While the design of the laptop is unassuming, its display is gorgeous, thanks to being an AMOLED panel. Right now, you can snag the maxed-out Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra for $650 off. That discount gets you the model with an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, and 32GB of RAM. Perhaps most eye catching is the fact that the maxed-out Galaxy Book4 Ultra is now more affordable than the regular starting price of the PC.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra | was $2,999.99 now $2,349.99 at Best Buy This premium Ultrabook packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 into a thin-and-light body. It has a 16-inch AMOLED display that's vibrant, accurate, and that has high contrast. Right now, you can get the maxed-out model for less than the normal starting price of the PC.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a powerful Ultrabook with a thin and light design.

❌Avoid if: You are on a budget, want a flashy design, or don't need the power the Galaxy Book4 Ultra provides.

💰Price check: $2,349.99 at Samsung

👀Alternative deal: $1,899.99 for Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 model

Why I recommend this deal

In addition to being a premium laptop, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra has a massive library of apps to connect your PC to supported phones and tablets. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

TIP🔍 paying for a Best Buy membership gets you perks such as free two-day shipping and an extended return window. If you get a My Best Buy Total membership, you'll also get a protection plan, 24/7 tech support, and 20% off repairs.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is a premium laptop featuring a 16-inch AMOLED display and high-end specs to handle heavy workloads. It's a traditional laptop in terms of design, but it's at the top of the class when it comes to clamshell PCs. Samsung made a well-built PC with a lovely display, plenty of ports, and a full number pad. Samsung makes many of the best screens in the tech world, including designs used by other companies. So, it should come as no surprise that the Dynamic OLED 2X panel on the Galaxy Book4 Ultra is vibrant, accurate, and has high contrast.

Normally, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra starts at $2,399.99, but the discount on the laptop lets you get the maxed-out version with an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for $2,349.99. That model also has double the RAM, getting you 32GB of memory. If you don't need the higher specs or want to spend less, the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 model is on sale for $1,899.9 ($500 off).

A massive reason that I recommend this deal is that our Zachary Boddy gave the laptop a near-perfect 4.5/5 in their Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra review. Boddy is a laptop expert who goes hands-on with the best Windows laptops and the latest tech. In addition to experience with the greatest gadgets, Boddy is honest about devices. Even when a PC is fun to use or has unique elements that make people geek out, they see the big picture and evaluate PCs for their functionality. For example, despite part of them loving the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, the laptop only received a 3.5/5.

On its own, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra competes with the best Windows laptops, but it shouldn't be judged in a vacuum. Samsung has the closest integration of devices outside of the Apple ecosystem. A massive library of apps let you control your phone or tablet from your PC, transfer files across devices, and sync settings, notes, and more. You can even use supported Samsung tablets as an external monitor with the Galaxy Book4 Ultra. Add in Samsung's Phone Link integrations and you have a premium laptop that can also be a hub for your devices.

Boddy was effusive in their praise of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra:

"When other companies are seeking wild and unique ways to differentiate their hardware, Samsung is quietly refining its Windows laptops with the latest internals and AI features. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra may be indiscernible at a glance from the faceless hordes of Windows laptops, but underneath its unassuming aluminum chassis is a top-notch, powerful 16-inch Windows laptop.

A wonderful OLED display, excellent performance across the board, and not a single hardware miss makes the Book4 Ultra an excellent option for anyone that needs a do-it-all workstation."

Anyone who needs a premium Windows laptop should look at the Galaxy Book4 Ultra. Looking should become staring when you see the massive discount on the maxed-out model.