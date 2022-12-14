This Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ bundle is nearly half off for today only

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is no longer the latest and greatest convertible tablet in Microsoft's flagship lineup, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the most capable Windows PCs you can buy. For today only at Best Buy, you can secure an awesome Surface Pro 7+ bundle, with the essential Type Cover included, for nearly half off.

This Surface Pro 7+ bundle is for the Platinum colorway with a still-powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an expanded 256GB of SSD storage. You also get the standard Black Type Cover included, which is necessary if you want to use this tablet as a full-blown laptop and productivity beast. Best Buy has a very limited-time deal to secure the Surface Pro 7+ for only $649.99 (opens in new tab), giving you savings of $580 until the sale concludes at the end of today.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 7+ with Black Type Cover $1,230 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Surface Pro 7+ is still an incredible Windows PC, despite its outdated design, and this unbeatable sale nets you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Black Type Cover. Don't hesitate on this deal, as it seemingly won't last long.

In our Surface Pro 7+ review (opens in new tab), we concluded that Microsoft had made some small yet meaningful updates to the standard Surface Pro 7 that catered perfectly to businesses. Of course, this also makes it a fine productivity device for anyone looking for a portable, versatile Windows PC that can do it all. With a bright and crisp touch screen, an industry-leading kickstand, awesome optional pen support, and years of guaranteed software support on Windows 11, the Surface Pro 7+ was, and still is, one of the best Windows laptops (opens in new tab).

This bundle does include the keyboard Type Cover, which is one of our favorite PC accessories in general, thanks to its svelte design that doesn't compromise your typing experience. However, the Surface Pen is not included. Fortunately, you can use some of your massive savings to pick up a Platinum Surface Pen for only $59.99 (opens in new tab), a limited-time deal that perfectly matches the Pro 7+ discount.

Need the latest and greatest? Microsoft's new-generation Surface Pro 8 (opens in new tab) is already here.