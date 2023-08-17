This rugged gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is under $1,000, but the deal won't last long

When you think of an ASUS gaming laptop, your mind likely goes to the ROG family of PCs. While ROG laptops are great, they are not the only gaming laptops from ASUS. The TUF range packs some of the best specs you can fit into a PC inside a rugged body that's tested for durability. Right now, you can pick up the ASUS TUF R15 for $999.99 at Best Buy.

The TUF F15 has an impressive spec sheet that should handle the best PC games. The model that's on sale for $999.99 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It also has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

ASUS TUF F15 | was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy This rugged gaming laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. The PC meets MIL-STD 810H standards for drop, shake, heat, cold, and humidity. It's also designed to let you upgrade its RAM and storage.



Price Check: Amazon $1445

Normally, this model of the ASUS TUF R15 would cost $1,399.99, but a $400 discount cuts that price down to a penny under $1,000. If you're interested in the gaming laptop, you'll need to act quickly. The discount is part of a 48-hour sale by Best Buy that's set to end on August 19, 2023.

As the TUF name suggests, the TUF F15 is a rugged gaming laptop that should stand up well to the bumps and knocks of life. The PC meets MIL-STD 810H standards for drop, shake, heat, cold, and humidity. I'd still recommend taking good care of your laptop, but the TUF R15 is more robust than a lot of gaming PCs.

There are quite a few ASUS F15 on the market, but only the one listed above is on sale through Best Buy at the moment. If you like the laptop but don't want these specific specs, ASUS has a chart comparing all the different versions to help you out.

You can also go the upgrade route. ASUS designed the TUF F15 to let people bump up its specs. You can expand the laptop's storage and RAM after the fact since the slots to both are fully accessible. Some things can't be upgraded, such as the laptop's display, so you have to make sure you're happy with the panel on the TUF F15 you get.

This particular TUF F15 has a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. NVIDIA G-SYNC support helps gameplay appear smooth and reduces lag as well.