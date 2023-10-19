You should buy one of these Lenovo laptops today, and not just because of the low price

The ThinkPad Anniversary Event started three days ago and will last until Oct. 22, 2023. and reduces prices of some of Lenovo's best laptops to as much as 60% off. So if you're in the market for one of the best laptops or one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, now is a great time to grab one. We already listed some of the best Lenovo deals here but here are my two picks for the best value.



If you're looking for a laptop that can handle anything you throw at it, you might want to check out the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) from Lenovo. This laptop is a beast, with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor and an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card that can run multiple programs smoothly. It also has 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage, so you don't have to worry about running out of space for your files and photos. And if that's not enough, it also has a 1080p webcam and a fingerprint reader, making it easy to video chat with your friends and family or log in securely. It's a HUGE 60% off in the clearance right now and hard to pass up at this price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14" (Gen 10): was $3,439.00 now $1,374.99 at Lenovo (60% off) Lenovo is one of the best brands in the laptop and PC market, and the ThinkPad series is known for its durability and performance. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is no exception, as it offers a sleek design and a long battery life. Whether you need a laptop for work, school, or fun, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon can do it all. Don't miss this chance to get one of the best laptops on the market at a great price. ✅Great for: Use as a work laptop or personal device 💰Price check: $1,799.00 at Amazon



Another amazing deal from Lenovo is the ThinkBook 14 (Gen 4), which is now 50% off. That's right, you can get this laptop for only $763.50, down from $1469. That's a huge saving for a laptop that has a lot to offer if you need a laptop for business use..

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 (Gen 4): was $1,469.00 now $763.50 at Lenovo (50% off) This ThinkBook 14 (Gen 4) features an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor, DDR4-3200MHz memory, and PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The 14-inch touch screen has an FHD resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio which is good for general work or school tasks. You can also get a webcam with an FHD resolution for better video calls, and Wi-Fi 6 support. This AMD model has two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) ports, dropjaw Ethernet, HDMI, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is no IR camera, but you do have a fingerprint reader, firmware TPM 2.0, and webcam shutter. ✅Great for: Those with a limited budget who want an Ultrabook for their home or small business. 💰Price check: $839.99 at Best Buy (ThinkBook 14 Intel version)

I'm a big advocate of Lenovo laptops, in fact I have a Lenovo Ideapad 11 that's six years old and still going strong and being passed around the family for light web browsing, and despite me damaging it twice, Lenovo customer service has always been top notch.



